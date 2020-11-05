It was the closest ballot issue in this state’s election, but on Thursday afternoon, Proposition 114, the initiative that seeks to restore gray wolves to Colorado, finally passed.
According to the state’s official election results website, govotecolorado.gov, 2.97 million votes were cast on the issue, 50.34 percent of them for reintroduction and 49.66 percent against.
“There are still tens of thousands of votes being counted, especially in Denver and Boulder counties, but given the trends in those counties” — both of which voted overwhelmingly to restore the canids to Colorado — “we don’t believe it will drive the margins to trigger a recount,” said Rob Edward, the head of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) acknowledged Thursday’s results in a news release, titled simply, “Forced Wolf Reintroduction Unfortunately Passed By Voters.”
“The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association stands firm in our belief that forced introduction of wolves in Colorado is bad policy and should not have been decided by the voters,” the release said. “While the election did not turn out as we hoped, results demonstrate that nearly half of Coloradans agree with us.”
Proposition 114 obliges Colorado Parks & Wildlife, “after holding statewide hearings and using scientific data,” to come up a plan which reintroduces gray wolves — apex predators that once roamed not only all of Colorado, but whose historic range encompassed two-thirds of the U.S. — by December 2023.
Over the next three years, as the planning takes shape, CCA gave notice that it will continue to ensure that “all parties who will be directly impacted” by the reintroduction will “have a seat at the table.” “While voters spoke by passing Proposition 114, we still believe that Coloradans want responsible wildlife management, not unbridled wolf reintroduction, at all costs,” Janie VanWinkle, CCA’s president, stated. “CCA will recommit to this as efforts begin to unfold to implement” the new law.
Advocates for the wolf’s reintroduction pledge to stay closely involved, as well. “We’re in it for the long haul,” Edward said. “Our volunteers are passionately committed to a future (which ensures) that Colorado includes wolves.” As for the law’s passage, “We’re absolutely excited,” he added. “The pandemic has been hard on everybody, and it had huge implications for how we would run this campaign. And we still won.”
The Trump Administration recently announced that gray wolf populations have recovered, and no longer need protection under the Endangered Species Act.
“The silver lining, as I would describe it, is the fact that the wolf has been delisted nationally,” Edward said. “We’ll no longer be encumbered by the federal process when it comes to the capturing and transporting of wolves” to the Centennial State, which should allow wolves to be moved more expeditiously. Environmentalists believe Colorado’s millions of acres of potential habitat in wilderness areas west of the Continental Divide — including the Flat Tops and, in the San Juans, the Weminuche — will provide an ideal place for wolves to reestablish themselves undisturbed. Still, wolves also wander, and predation on sheep and cattle is inevitable (the law requires that financial recompense be provided to ranchers for livestock losses). Over the next three years, “There’ll be lots of outreach and work by our conservation partners to begin educating the public on how to coexist with wolves,” Edward said. “People can be mad, or they can choose to deal with the reality. It’s time to put aside the mythical wolf that has figured so prominently” in fairy tales and negative campaigning “and deal with the real wolf — the wolf that science is shining a light on.” Time too to dispel another myth: that urban voters want the wolf reintroduced, and rural residents do not. Voters in San Miguel, San Juan, La Plata and Pitkin counties all gave a big thumbs-up to wolves’ reintroduction, and in Ouray County, the tally was extremely close: 47 percent for, and 52.7 percent against.
As Edward pointed out, “We wouldn’t be having this conversation if there weren’t a bunch of people who voted for this on the Western Slope.”
