April 9, 1931 — July 26, 2020\
R. Stephen Berry is well known in the global science world as one of the greats. Here in Telluride the scope of his contributions to the advancement of science may be not be fully understood, but his lasting impact on our community is widely felt. With 18 participants in a workshop on Finite-Time Thermodynamics, Berry and Peter Salamon created the Telluride Science Research Center in 1984. From there, the organization has grown to where the streets and trails of Telluride now welcome over 1,400 scientists annually.
As TSRC grew through the years, Berry looked for ways to engage locals and show the scientists’ appreciation for the friendly and welcoming atmosphere that fosters such successful scientific workshops. In 1991, he instigated the public science lecture series that is now the popular Town Talk series. After years of supporting interns through a National Science Foundation grant, Berry backed the start of the Pinhead Institute and, in 2006, was the first TSRC scientist to host a Telluride High School intern as part of the new Pinternship program. Also under the auspices of the Pinhead Institute, he launched the Punk Science program for young children in 2007.
Berry attended TSRC nearly every year, exploring the wilderness around Telluride, convening great minds to think broadly and accelerate solutions to the world’s great problems. His last visit was in 2019.
Outside of Telluride, Berry was a special advisor for National Security at Argonne National Laboratory and the James Franck Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at the University of Chicago, where his group studies the behavior of small clusters of atoms and molecules as well as the dynamics of biomolecules and finite-time thermodynamics.
The Denver native studied and taught at Harvard, and moved on to positions at the University of Michigan and Yale before starting his group at the University of Chicago in 1964. It was the pollution in 1960’s Chicago that spurred his interest in energy policy and sustainability. He and Margaret Fels created one of the first life-cycle analyses calculating the environmental and energy impact of a product all the way from the mining of its ingredients to how it is disposed of or recycled.
Berry was influential in public energy policy and authored or co-authored several books on energy including “TOSCA: The Total Social Costs of Coal and Nuclear Power” and “Understanding Energy: Energy, Entropy, and Thermodynamics for Everyman.” Last year, at age 88, he published “Three Laws of Nature: A Little Book on Thermodynamics.”
Berry’s colleague, Stuart Rice has said, “Stephen Berry’s work and ideas have greatly influenced the development of chemistry and related areas of science, and have helped shaped our scientific perception. He stands out as being the most original person I have known. He was undoubtably one of the most broad-ranging and influential scientists in the United States, and in the entire scientific world.”
Berry passed away on July 26, 2020 at thee age of 89. He is survived by his wife Carla, two daughters, a son and eight grandchildren. He will be missed in Telluride and around the globe.
R. Stephen Berry, A Retrospective
By Wendy Brooks
TSRC’s first Executive Director
Sunday, July 26. Noon. I open my Facebook page and there it is:
“R. Stephen Berry. 9h.
My wonderful life has ended.
I passed peacefully in the presence of my family.
Live well and believe in Science. Steve.”
He was so old and so vibrant that we thought he might live forever, encouraging the best in each of us, as he was wont to do.
If there are architects of the “new Telluride,” R. Stephen Berry would be named one of them. As a companion to music festivals, we have a strong science presence. Workshops now host thousands each year and feed the economy in a healthy and robust fashion.
Thirty-seven summers ago, I was in the Telluride Academy office at the Telluride School — the era of one building for K-12 and Camp Telluride in the summer. Two interesting looking men walked into our humble office. They said they were scientists from the Aspen Institute, and they wanted to start a research center in Telluride. It would be a bit different from the Aspen Institute in that all levels of scientists would gather together. Postdocs would listen to full professors, and then they and captains of industry would listen to the postdocs: scientific research would be advanced more rapidly when three generations of researchers from the four corners of the world collaborated.
Dr. Berry and his associate, Peter Salamon, were firm believers in the ability of scientists to think more clearly and farther outside the box when they were on high mountain trails or fishing streams in remote corners of the Rockies. Telluride had these assets. And, the Academy could serve as their administrative wing.
In the summer of 1984, they inaugurated Colorado’s new think tank with a three-week long workshop on finite-time thermodynamics. It was so well received that the group decided to host three workshops the following summer. A decade later, perhaps 20 workshops were attended by nearly a thousand participants from Asia, Europe, and across the Americas.
When the TSRC folks arrived for the summer, they always brought cutting-edge technology for us to share. They brought the first fax machine that anyone in Telluride had ever seen. They had cell phones before the rest of us did, “portable” computers, and a myriad of programs that they generously shared.
Mini workshops for Academy campers and community lectures were offered by various visiting scientists. On the 4th of July, scientists routinely joined the parade, offering up floats and marching groups that represented the absurd and surreal, regularly winning coveted blue ribbons. One year, the lunar module landed on the moon on the 4th; parts of it were built by the robotics team that was marching in the parade that morning. When a successful landing was announced, the whole parade shouted for joy.
Stephen held TSRC’s leadership role for many years, approving workshops and determining areas for expansion. At the same time, he was primarily a full professor at the University of Chicago and an advisor on nuclear “issues” with President Ronald Reagan. His wife, Carla taught science education to future teachers at Roosevelt University in Chicago and then began teaching summer workshops called Science Detectives for Telluride Academy third graders. Steve and Carla were a huge presence in Telluride for decades. They would spend 4-6 weeks in town and up on Sunshine Mesa where the family camped on their holdings in the hourglass meadow and at the old dairy barn. Stephen loved to don his old waders, climb in his classic blue Jeep and fish the local streams — always thinking about science.
Stephen had a way about him that friends will always remember. He gifted Telluride with an identity that has only grown over the years: as a center for serious scientific study. R. Stephen Berry was a Renaissance man of the finest breed and a friend and mentor to thousands worldwide.
To learn more about Berry and his Telluride legacy, TSRC, please visit telluridescience.org.
