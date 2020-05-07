A local teenaged female was struck by falling ice last week on a family hike in the Cornet Creek area. One of Telluride’s more popular and easily accessible trails, Cornet Creek’s feature is its tumbling waterfall. While the falls are picturesque right now, warmer weather has loosened ice, creating a hazard until the falls have fully melted. The teen’s brother was also struck by falling ice.
Her injuries instigated a response from the Telluride Fire Protection District EMS team, which assessed, packaged and extricated the girl via a litter to a waiting ambulance, according to San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly. The girl was treated for a head injury at the Telluride Regional Medical Center.
“People need to exercise caution with warming conditions,” Lilly said in an email earlier this week. “Ice fall and wet slides will be threats to outdoor enthusiasts in the next few weeks while the mountains transition from winter to spring and then summer.”
Officials have stressed the importance of getting outside to recreate and relax as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people indoors for the most part. However, they’ve asked people to use caution. After Governor Jared Polis closed all state ski resorts in mid-March, there were a handful of backcountry rescues as a result of human-triggered avalanches. At the time, San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring said, “We need to not risk stretching our community medical systems during this time of emergency.”
Resources, especially during the free countywide anti-body blood testing in late March, have been focused on mitigating the virus and potential related upper-respiratory issues.
As shelter-in-place restrictions shift to safer-at-home orders, officials are still encouraging people to get outside, especially since the spring weather has sprung recently, but be smart about it, particularly by practicing physical distancing of at least six feet whenever possible. If distancing properly, wearing a facemask is not necessary for outdoor activity. For more information on facemasks and best practices, see Associate Editor Suzanne Cheavens’ story in this edition of the Daily Planet.
Lilly added to keep an eye on weather and avalanche conditions for any travel to the backcountry.
“Remember, weather conditions can change fast, so be prepared. Also, always be prepared when you venture into the backcountry for unexpected emergencies, such as injuries, that could require spending the night,” she said.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters added, “It’s an unusually dry spring, so be especially careful with fire risks.”
In a recent poll conducted by market research company CivicScience, 43 percent of respondents said they’d be recreating outside more during the pandemic. Fifteen percent pointed to hiking as their preferred pursuit, while visiting a local park (11 percent), activities on the water (7 percent), and visiting national or state parks (6 percent) followed. Participants who plan to soak up more nature were also more likely to use meditation apps.
Mental health during a time like this is just as important as physical well-being. The Telluride Regional Medical Center has been providing mental-health resources in its ongoing series titled “Mental Health Moment.” The series, which has covered meditation and relaxation techniques, can be found in English and Spanish on the med center’s website at tellmed.org.
This week’s iteration features licensed marriage and family therapist Lindsay Wright, who talks about building a “coping skills toolbox.”
“A coping skills toolbox is a physical place to store both therapeutic skills and positive activities that can help us to regulate when we experience overwhelming or negative emotions,” wrote Wright, who is also a behavioral health counselor at the med center. “This concept is currently being used in some hospitals to assist medical providers in de-stressing, and we can replicate something similar for ourselves at home.”
