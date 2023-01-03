The American West is home to some of the darkest skies on Earth, places where it is still possible to see the Milky Way galaxy. Over the past couple of years, an increasing number of such places in rural Colorado have received certification from the International Dark-Sky Association — proof that they value, and will work to conserve, the benefits dark skies confer to human health, and migrating animals and birds.
There are economic benefits here, too: as urban lights increase, starry skies are increasingly rare; “astro-tourists” travel from all over the world to gaze up at these sprawling nightscapes. The State of Colorado wants to help keep that happening. Passed last year, HB22-1382 directs Colorado’s tourism office to establish a “technical assistance grant program” to help areas that would like to become dark-sky towns — or parks, or reserves — do just that.
“A groundswell of communities have been working on dark sky certification, and we’ve been keeping our eyes on it,” Andrew Grossman, the Colorado Tourism Office’s Director of Destination Development, explained.
Western states vie for astro-tourist visitation, Grossman said. “Arizona and Utah are our top competitors” when it comes to getting dark-sky certified, he said. “Utah has at least 24 certifications, and Arizona has 19.” Colorado has 15 certifications so far — and counting. Additions on the Western Slope over just the last two years include Ridgway, Top of the Pines Park (just outside Ridgway), and Norwood, Naturita and Nucla.
“It can take years to get certified,” Grossman pointed out. “We wondered, is there a way that we can extend a community’s capacity” to make this happen, “and reduce the time it takes” in order to do so?
Enter the state’s new dark-sky certification “mentorship” program, which includes “funding for technical-assistance grants and educational messaging.” “We received 13 applications for just four spots” in 2023 — the first year of the program’s existence — Grossman said. The winners are Friends of Brown Canyon, Visit Durango (on behalf of the City of Durango), San Luis Valley Great Outdoors (on behalf of Sangre de Cristo Dark Sky Reserve) and Ridgway State Park.
These four places “bubbled to the top,” as Grossman put it, by demonstrating “the highest need” for assistance in applying for certification, “or offering the largest opportunity for return-on-investment. We’re giving 50 hours of consulting to each place. We have every hope that all four will achieve dark-sky certification, but we’ll have to wait and see how things play out this year” before determining whether the program will continue to go forward.
Colorado is the second state in the U.S. to incorporate Dark Skies certification into its legislation, Grossman added. “Nevada has a bill that effectively renames the IDA certification ‘Nevada Starry Skies,’” he said, “but it offers no technical assistance or consulting” the way the Centennial State does.
The state’s tourism office keeps a list of how many places are “in the pipline,” as Grossman put it, for certification: a few of the closest locally (out of 18 places in all) include San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve, Silverton, Paonia, Gunnison, and Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
Ridgway Park Senior Ranger Erin Vogel, who will lead the park’s certification efforts, said, “We are elated” to be part of the mentorship program. “The mentor has expertise in taking sky quality measurements and can help us navigate and initiate longstanding partnerships, in addition to guiding what education materials to develop,” she explained.
“The park already has good data on its sky quality thanks to (assistance from) Black Canyon Astronomical Society, but our staff will need to be trained on how to take the measurements to strengthen the data for the application and also to remain in compliance with certification standards after certification.”
If and when Ridgway State Park is certified, it will join Jackson Lake State Park, in Morgan County, as the second International Dark Sky Park in Colorado. “Thanks to our bipartisan efforts and a shared love of the outdoors, Coloradans across the state will be able to enjoy starlit skies free from light pollution,” Speaker-designate Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) said of the program’s benefits. “The legislation we passed to create the (dark sky mentorship program) will help communities to preserve ecosystems, boost sustainable tourism and protect our beautiful night skies. Working together, Colorado destinations will protect our Milky Way views, while enhancing the visitor experience for years to come.”
