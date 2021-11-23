With an expected increase in visitors and families to the area celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, Telski reminded the community that the mountain is currently closed for all public access, according to a news release Tuesday.
“We are actively preparing the resort for opening on Dec. 3, so we have groomers, trucks and snowmaking equipment out on the hill,” said Scott Pittenger, director of mountain operations. "We just want to remind everyone that the mountain is closed. This includes all uphill and downhill travel including skiing, snowboarding and sledding.”
Telski Director of Risk Management Matt Thomas added, “Before we opened last year, we responded to many people being on the hill who shouldn’t have been. We are reminding the community that we are still closed, as a safety issue. We just don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”
Telluride anticipates opening on Dec. 3 with easily accessible top to bottom terrain that will include skiing for all ability levels, one of the terrain parks and access to on-mountain dining.
“We have invested a significant amount of capital into our snowmaking infrastructure and it allows us to make more snow, faster than ever. Weather has not been favorable for us this fall, but we are taking advantage of every moment possible to make snow,” Pittenger said.
