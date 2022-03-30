The season is wrapping up with a bittersweet sendoff from Mother Nature: fresh powder on the mountain today, and again Sunday (the final day of the 2021-22 season at Telluride Ski Resort).
“There’s a little bit of snow headed for Telluride Thursday,” Scott Stearns, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, said. “It will start right around noon; the heaviest stuff looks to be around sunset Thursday evening.”
Translation: there will be additional fresh powder on the mountain today and tomorrow, perhaps six inches’ worth. (This would be on top of the six inches the resort saw Wednesday, for a total of 12 inches of new snow over the last few days.)
“There are a few spots in the high country that could see up to eight inches” from this first go-round, Stearns added.
Yes, first go-round: after a sun break Saturday, more wintry weather is expected to arrive Sunday, just in time for a final, snowy hurrah to the season (Telski officially closes at 4 p.m. Sunday).
Yet here’s the “bittersweet” part: the snow on late Sunday “will just be the start of it,” Stearns said. “The best chances out of this system will be on Monday, which will bring another two to four inches.”
“After that, there’s nothing out there” in terms of precipitation “for the next eight days or so,” Stearns added.
Deeper into April brings even more bitter and even less sweet: “Precipitation looks to be below normal for the next two weeks or so,” Stearns said, and the longer-term outlook, from the National Climate Prediction Center, “is even worse. I imagine it’s going to be another smoky summer.”
Of course, forecasts can change — there is still a possibility that more moisture is on the horizon for backcountry skiers (April is Colorado’s second-snowiest month, after all). What is certain is that as the winter weather diminishes, local road improvement projects begin, including a crack-sealing project on U.S. 550 between Ridgway and Ouray that is scheduled to be complete by next Friday, April 8.
The work comes in advance of an even-more-lengthy resurfacing project expected to take place on U.S. 550 through November of this year between Ouray and Colona.
That project will encompass 22 miles (from mile-marker 93.8 to mile-marker 115.3), and will include “asphalt paving, shoulder widening at three locations, bridge maintenance on three structures, installing new guardrail, new pavement markers and signing,” according to a release from CDOT.
“People have been asking me, ‘Why bother crack sealing if you’re going to overlay the pavement?’” CDOT spokesman Lisa Schwantes said.
“Crack sealing is actually required before we go in and do an overlay. We want to fill those cracks in to prevent moisture from seeping up into the new asphalt. We want the road’s surface to be as smooth and crack-free as possible. It’ll extend the life of the roadway,” which minimizes hassles for drivers.
CDOT has yet to post a work schedule for the project (follow along online by visiting tinyurl.com/yfk5meb9).
For up-to-date information on road projects statewide and other impacts on travel, visit CoTrips.org.
