MARCH 23 

Seller:Underdawg LLC   

Buyer: Robert Skalla 

Property: 217 East Colorado Ave. Unit E, Telluride 

Price: $1.9 million 

 

MARCH 28 

Seller: Jeffrey and Robin Blitz 

Buyer:Dan Huffine 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-1, Mountain Village 

Price: $60,000 

 

APRIL 3 

Seller: Rita and Sarjoo Patel 

Buyer:Jamieson Chaix 

Property: Fox Farm Road (vacant), Telluride 

Price: $550,000 

 

Seller: James Morrison and Hilaree Nelson Trust 

Buyer: Jennifer and William Veglienti  

Property: 940 East Columbia Ave., Telluride 

Price: $4.4 million  

 

Seller: James Craft and Robin Hubbard 

Buyer:Gregory and Melanie Morgan 

Property: 155 Trunk Road, Placerville 

Price: $1.07 million  

 

Seller: Robert and Dorothy Doak-Kammerer  

Buyer: Matthew Barrows 

Property: 107 Lawson Point Unit A, Mountain Village 

Price: $2.529 million 

 

Seller: Dana and Timothy Steinagle  

Buyer: Donald Morgan 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-6, Mountain Village 

Price: $100,000  

 

Seller: Don Morgan 

Buyer: Dana and Timothy Steinagle 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 401-7, Mountain Village 

Price: $125,000  

 

Seller: Alexandra Jones Election Trust  

Buyer: Brytton and Mark Eldredge  

Property: 237 Benchmark Drive Unit 1, Mountain Village 

Price: $200,000 

 

APRIL 4 

Seller: R2 LLC 

Buyer: PLEAMAN38 LLC 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 504-9, Mountain Village 

Price: $123,000  

 

APRIL 6 

Seller: Alpine Chapel  

Buyer: Principle Valence Trust  

Property: 189 Deer Park Lane, Telluride 

Price: $2.25 million 

 

Seller: Ironwood Depot LLC 

Buyer: Mayfield Dreh LLC 

Property: 525 Depot Ave. No. B, Telluride 

Price: $6.25 million 