MARCH 23
Seller:Underdawg LLC
Buyer: Robert Skalla
Property: 217 East Colorado Ave. Unit E, Telluride
Price: $1.9 million
MARCH 28
Seller: Jeffrey and Robin Blitz
Buyer:Dan Huffine
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-1, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
APRIL 3
Seller: Rita and Sarjoo Patel
Buyer:Jamieson Chaix
Property: Fox Farm Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $550,000
Seller: James Morrison and Hilaree Nelson Trust
Buyer: Jennifer and William Veglienti
Property: 940 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.4 million
Seller: James Craft and Robin Hubbard
Buyer:Gregory and Melanie Morgan
Property: 155 Trunk Road, Placerville
Price: $1.07 million
Seller: Robert and Dorothy Doak-Kammerer
Buyer: Matthew Barrows
Property: 107 Lawson Point Unit A, Mountain Village
Price: $2.529 million
Seller: Dana and Timothy Steinagle
Buyer: Donald Morgan
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-6, Mountain Village
Price: $100,000
Seller: Don Morgan
Buyer: Dana and Timothy Steinagle
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 401-7, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
Seller: Alexandra Jones Election Trust
Buyer: Brytton and Mark Eldredge
Property: 237 Benchmark Drive Unit 1, Mountain Village
Price: $200,000
APRIL 4
Seller: R2 LLC
Buyer: PLEAMAN38 LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 504-9, Mountain Village
Price: $123,000
APRIL 6
Seller: Alpine Chapel
Buyer: Principle Valence Trust
Property: 189 Deer Park Lane, Telluride
Price: $2.25 million
Seller: Ironwood Depot LLC
Buyer: Mayfield Dreh LLC
Property: 525 Depot Ave. No. B, Telluride
Price: $6.25 million
