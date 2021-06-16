They say that life can’t be all rainbows and roses, but for the month of June, it can at least be all rainbows. June is Pride Month, a month for the LGBTQ community to celebrate and uplift love in all its diversity, while recognizing the history of struggle and oppression that the community has endured and overcome. On Sunday at the Transfer Warehouse from 4-10 p.m., TelluPRIDE Sunday Funday offers a chance for both members of the LGBTQ community, as well as allies, to embrace and celebrate the message that love is love and equality is for everyone. It’s free and open to all ages, and attendees can enjoy lawn games, prizes, a drag show and music by DJ Soul Atomic.
“It’s open to anyone and everyone, but it’s first and foremost a celebration by and for members of the LGBTQ community,” said Megan Honea, a member of the Pride planning committee. “We’d like to share the love that is within our community with everyone in the community.”
The event, which begins at 4 p.m., offers a variety of activities and participants are free to stop by any time throughout the afternoon and evening. The drag show, which features both local and Colorado-based queens, begins at 5 p.m., and DJ Soul Atomic will start spinning tunes at 7 p.m.
“It’s a community party for all ages, and we’re really grateful to have community support,” said Pride organizer Laura Shaunette, noting that among other community supporters, Telluride Arts District generously donated the use of the venue.
Those in need of a good, funky dance party can bring their best moves and get down to the beats dropped by DJ Soul Atomic.
“He’s gone on to build a career outside of Telluride and it feels like we’re getting a celebrity back to party with for the day,” said Honea. “He’s such a great ally for the community, and he brings such a great vibe.”
While Telluride is known for its Gay Ski Week, which takes place annually in February, Shaunette recalled her early years in Telluride when there wasn’t too much going on for Pride during the month of June. She and some of her friends decided to change that.
“We wanted to create a safe space where queer folks could come together, to see each other, to see the scene and to celebrate their history and the journey that has gotten us to the point that we’re at,” Shaunette said, adding that “it’s also a way to acknowledge those that came before us.”
For Honea, she’s noticed that in the past decade or so, visibility and spaces of acceptance and celebration for LGBTQ people have increased greatly, something that events like Pride month help to encourage. Growing up in Texas, she said, “it wasn’t something that we saw.” The ability to embrace one’s true identity is something that she has observed “open up to vastly more people than ever before.”
The importance of community and coming together for shared celebration can offer not just the feel-good endorphins of friendship and affirmation, but an opportunity for a deeper, fundamental recognition.
“I’ve learned to love myself more because this group of people has loved me more,” observed Honea. “This month just feels like one big party of radical acceptance, which we all struggle with whether we’re gay or straight.”
At the end of the day, the TelluPRIDE Sunday Funday is all about love, acceptance and inclusivity. All are welcome, rainbows are encouraged, and those who don’t identify as part of the LGBTQ community are kindly asked to be mindful that they “are guests in the queer community.”
“Love is so special,” said Shaunette. “No one should be denied the opportunity to love and to be loved. Come celebrate that with us.”
