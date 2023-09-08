The Telluride Regional Medical Center (TMC) will ask taxpayers to vote on a property tax increase in the upcoming November election that is meant to stabilize financial shortfalls currently plaguing the facility.
Dr. Diana Koelliker, interim CEO and director of the emergency department, said the proposed tax increase will “save the med center.”
Raising the mill levy by 3.25 for property owners would provide an estimated $4 million annually for TMC.
The average homeowner of a $1 million home would see an increase of $18 per month if the tax increase passes.
The TMC conducted a community-wide survey in July to gather feedback on the proposed property tax increase and 1,060 people completed the survey during the two-week period of July 13 to 27.
“We were testing the waters to see what the public appetite was for considering that (a property tax increase) as an option to help us,” Koelliker said. “People were supportive of the med center and thankful for the role we play in the community.”
Eighty-five percent of respondents have a “somewhat or very favorable opinion of TMC,” according to the survey, while 64% were “likely or very likely to support a property tax increase.”
There are a number of factors that contributed to TMC’s $1.4 million net loss in 2022, including years of rising costs, declining insurance reimbursements and increasing wages.
While health care is a challenging business, rural health care is doubly so. Isolation plays a big role, contributing to increased costs across the board and staff turnover.
Koelliker attributes some staff turnover to cost of living and a lack of affordable housing in the area.
“It’s health care in general,” she said. “People are just deciding to leave the health care industry altogether. It’s costly in dollars, but you’re also losing that institutional knowledge.”
Koelliker said TMC’s board of directors is making housing a priority and the mill levy will further fund housing initiatives and contribute to competitive wages to help attract and retain qualified medical staff.
An increase in medical supply expenses is also in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Covid triggered a cascade of rising costs,” Koelliker said. “All of that non-critical, but necessary equipment, from masks to IV fluid, has gone up in price while reimbursement has gone down.”
The cost of drugs and medications have also skyrocketed in recent years.
A life-saving drug used to treat severe allergic reactions has increased by 455% since 2019 and a blood-thinning medication used to treat some types of heart attacks went from $4,995 per dose to over $7,000 per dose.
The TMC is recognized as a community clinic and emergency center (CCEC) rather than a hospital, meaning the clinic is not reimbursed for many of the supplies it keeps on hand.
Koelliker said the building itself is what is preventing the clinic from receiving an official hospital designation.
“To have that designation, you have to meet a laundry list of code requirements,” she said.
The medical center currently occupies what used to be a residential building in the 1970s and even with additions and upgrades, it still falls short of meeting the strict state and federal requirements for a hospital.
That also means the staff is limited on what care they can provide, despite having the knowledge to do so.
“It’s one of the reasons we’ve said for so long we need a new facility,” Koelliker said.
The TMC is currently leasing its building, which is set to expire in 2032.
The Telluride Hospital District has been working to secure a 2.6-acre parcel of land, within the Genesee Properties, for a new home for the community’s health care.
The plan is to build a new treatment, emergency and surgical facility at Society Turn, which would quadruple the medical center’s current floor area.
Koelliker encourages people to visit the medical center’s website for more information about financial sustainability. The website provides a tax calculator for those interested in seeing how a property tax increase might impact them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.