The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is helping to reduce ground-level ozone by offering free transit to commuters during the month of August.
“Zero Fare for Better Air, We’ll Get You There” is a collaborative, statewide initiative made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program, in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.
Starting August 1, SMART is encouraging residents and visitors to use public transportation to reduce air pollution. SMART’s Down Valley, Norwood, Nucla/Naturita and Rico routes are free throughout the entire month of August.
The “Zero Fare for Better Air” pilot program launched last summer with the goal of promoting public transportation by eliminating all costs to riders during the months when air pollution is at its worst.
“The pilot program…was highly successful,” said Colorado Association of Transit Agencies Executive Director Ann Rajewsk in a statement. “Transit systems from all over the state participated, ranging from those serving the largest cities…to regional rural systems like SMART serving San Miguel County. All agencies that participated increased ridership—ranging anywhere between two percent to 59 percent.”
Rajewsk said she anticipates an increase in the number of transit agencies participating throughout the state this year.
The program provides grants to the regional transportation district in Denver and other transit associations, allowing them to offer free transit services for at least 30 days during ozone season.
Ozone occurs in two layers of the atmosphere. Ground-level or “bad” ozone is an air pollutant that is harmful to breathe and damages trees, crops and other vegetation.
Daily temperatures, relative humidity and wind speed can affect ozone levels, according to an ozone concentration report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Warm, dry weather is more conducive to ozone formation than cool wet weather.
The combination of more direct sunlight and longer daylight hours means ozone levels are at its highest during the summer months.
SMART Executive Director David Averill said SMART jumped at the opportunity to get involved with the pilot program.
“We thought it was a good opportunity to spread the word about our services,” he said. “It was also a good way to show appreciation for current customers and potentially attract some new ones.”
Averill was unsure of the exact numbers, but he believed there was an increase in ridership last August. “I don’t want to speculate, but anecdotally, I am certain we got new customers,” he said. “We will know more after this year.”
Averill said SMART will be reimbursed at the end of the month for the fair revenue it lost.
A study from the American Public Transport Association found that approximately 85% of the greenhouse gas emissions that come from transportation are due to day-to-day commutes. The same study determined that a person can eliminate up to 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions every day by leaving their car at home and using public transportation.
In a previous interview, Averill explained, hypothetically, if the Norwood bus was at full capacity with 40 riders, given that some people will carpool, that would take an estimated 20 cars off the road. The tailpipe emissions that contribute to air pollution would then be consolidated into one bus.
In addition to reducing air pollution, taking the bus can help lessen the wear and tear on your vehicle. A study by AAA found that a new car’s routine maintenance and repairs cost an average of $0.09 per mile, or $900 if you drive 10,000 miles in a year.
As part of the program, public transportation users can track their August rides online at zerofareaugust.coloradotransit.com. Registrants can also keep track of CO2 saved and gas money saved based on their car’s gas mileage.
