Mushroom fest and Neil Young events won't overlap

Telluride Mushroom Festival and a pair of requested Neil Young concerts originally planned to coincide in August are growing apart as SBG Productions said on June 7 it has pulled its event application for the Neil Young shows.
SBG Productions President Steve Gumble said he has been communicating with organizers since receiving a request from Neil Young’s management team to host Young in concert the second week of August, at a time that would overlap with the Telluride Mushroom Festival on Aug. 16-20.
“Due to the inability of Neil Young’s management and agent to work within our time frame for approval, we have decided it is in the best interest of everyone to withdraw the application,” Gumble told the Planet on June 7.
SBG Productions, founded in 1994, brings together local music-based special events such as the annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival.
Gumble and mushroom festival organizers have each told the Planet that while they are grateful to have a legendary artist such as Young reach out with an entertainment opportunity, the timing this year is a challenge.
Telluride Mushroom Festival organizers have been vocal about asking for the concert to change its dates and submitted a letter to the newspaper, “Where does Neil Young stand in Telluride’s festival season lineup?” on June 1.
Laurie Lundquist, a mushroom enthusiast and the festival’s mushroom committee chair at the Telluride Institute, helped with the letter-writing effort.
“We absolutely love Neil Young. He is a local hero on many levels,” Lundquist told the Planet on June 7. “We think that he probably wasn’t even aware that people were talking about scheduling his concert at the same time as this festival.”
Teal Stetson-Lee, co-operations manager for the mushroom festival, said organizers believe that the fest, which is expecting its largest crowd ever this year, of about 1,000 attendees, is “exactly the right size” for Telluride.
To have a Neil Young concert planned for the same time would mean bringing in another 8,000 music fans, which organizers fear would “dilute” the mushroom festival experience in town— a vibe the organizers hope continues to stay true to its authentic Telluride roots dating back to the 1970s.
Other concerns shared included the availability of lodging in town that week for festival-goers along with thousands of concert fans.
“We do feel that it’s important for the community to honor not over-doing it with how many events come into town,” Stetson-Lee said. “The overlap dilutes the value of each event. Even if each event is valuable in itself, when there is an overlap it creates a disruption and shifts the energy of the event. How as a town and a community can we be collaborative and work together and honor each event and the energy each event brings? We think it’s about quality over quantity — more is not better.”
The festival includes an annual parade in downtown Telluride, a ritual that connects people “with the mushroom world on a deeper subconscious level,” Stetson-Lee said.
Globally, the cultivation and use of mushrooms are leading to more social, cultural and medical innovations. Colorado voters approved a measure legalizing psilocybin and psilocin, compounds found in “magic mushrooms,” at the ballot box last November. Scientific studies on chaga mushrooms during the pandemic revealed more research is needed to understand chaga’s ability to block viral spike proteins and prevent coronavirus infections. Recently, a brand of mycelium coffins by the Dutch company Loop hit the market. And after decades of failing drug-war-era bans on psychedelics, scientists advocating for more research on the therapeutic use of mushrooms in post-traumatic stress and mental health are beginning to learn more.
“There is an inter-dimensional aspect to the mushroom festival,” Stetson-Lee said. “There is a whole piece of spiritual, artistic and cultural emphasis that compliments the scientific and educational pieces of the festival.”
Gumble did not say whether Young’s concert is being rescheduled.
The Planet sent Young’s musician page on Facebook a link to the letter published by mushroom festival organizers; Young’s page replied to the letter with a heart emoji, but did not respond to a request for comment. Young’s Facebook page has 2.6 million page followers.
“I think as a community we are very fortunate to have an artist of this caliber reaching out to us,” Gumble told the Planet. “However, it has to be right for the community and the events that occur near the same time. I felt it was my duty to present this opportunity to Telluride and if it does not work out, so be it. If we can make it a win-win for everyone involved, then Telluride as a whole wins.”
