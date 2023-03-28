Town explores child care solutions

Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson is keeping a light shining on child care in Telluride and wants the town to dive deeper in the coming months for solutions.
“I think that’s my message, mayor, is that we really, it’s not a looming crisis, we’re in the midst of a crisis when it comes to child care in Telluride,” Robson said at the Telluride Town Council meeting Tuesday morning. “I’d like us to play a positive role where we can … we are feeling like we need to explore all of our options with our partners moving forward.”
During the council meeting, Robson said in recent weeks “there’s been a number of discussions and issues out there on the child care front around the community” that he wants to see more focus on.
Telluride owns two properties that are child care centers, Elaine’s Place and Telluride Preschool.
Robson said both are great facilities, but are “stressed with lack of employee base to the point where neither currently is running five days, or Monday through Friday. So they’re only open Monday through Thursday, just based on lack of staffing.”
Robson hinted there has been concern one of the day care centers may not be able “to continue her business long term.”
“So we’ve had to really think hard around what to do if one, or either, of our providers in our two facilities decides to do something else and the impact that has on the community,” he said.
Elaine’s Place has between eight or nine children per day, but has capacity for closer to 13, Robson said. Telluride Preschool is approved for 23 children, but they have 16 to 18 a day.
In growing support and solutions for child care in the months ahead, Robson said there is “a highly qualified individual that we’re very optimistic about” who could potentially fill a vacant unit in the Sunnyside housing development set aside to be a family child care home.
Robson said in talking with Strong Start Program Coordinator Cathy Barber, he learned child care providers are watching 175 children, but child care centers are licensed with a capacity of 300 children in San Miguel County.
Robson said the difference is due to the “lack of staffing across the county” and the “inability to recruit and retain qualified staff at our day care centers.”
“Currently within Telluride, my understanding is that we have zero infant licenses and that is a real struggle for town staff and again staff across every sector,” he said.
From Telluride’s general fund, about $75,000 has been allocated to child care, with all child care facilities in Telluride receiving some portion of financial assistance, Robson explained.
“I think we talk a lot about a number of crises or emergency issues in the community. From my personal opinion, child care is not one that has risen quite high enough yet,” Robson said. “But certainly being someone that hears a lot of conversations around the impacts of lack of child care opportunities in this community … it impacts our own town recruiting and retention, for example, but also recruitment and retention of professionals in all kinds of careers across Telluride.”
Robson mentioned putting a focus on child care for the next few months and “into the 2024 budget and beyond, frankly,” in a fiscally responsible manner.
Robson plans to do more financial analysis around the child care centers and would like to create more framework and look into the future of child care in Telluride. Another update about child care may be forthcoming with the mayor and town council in May, he said.
