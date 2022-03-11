Where did you fish during the pandemic? Two Aussie filmmakers, restricted to travel within their own country, set out for one of the continent’s most-remote regions in search of exotic quarry: the strange, unusual Bumphead Parrotfish.
“We’d seen it done in the Seychelles,” the filmmakers explained, “and we wanted to catch one in our home waters. Let the mission begin!”
You can travel along with them next weekend from Ridgway, when the documentary “Cocos” (for Australia’s Cocos Keeling Islands), directed by Josh Hutchins and Kane Chenoweth, will be one of nine films that screen as part of the 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour. Other stops along the journey include a voyage to the “magical North Country” of the Swedish Laplands for trout and char; a trip for salmon and steelhead along the mighty Skeena river of British Columbia; forays to Louisiana, Alabama and Colombia, South America in search of redfish, yellowfin tuna and ladyfish. Making the most of a time when travel was ostensibly banned — but, for the intrepid, full-throttle adventure continued — is a theme in these films: a trip by sailboat, on foot and via paddle board takes place on the atolls of Belize in search of bonefish, barracuda, trigger fish and tarpon; a journey to Costa Rica combines jungle exploration with footage of one of the most legendary tarpon fisheries on the planet, Casa Mar.
The 16th annual edition of the film tour is to benefit the nonprofit Uncompaghre Watershed Partership, whose mission is to promote sustainable recreation locally. RIGS Fly Shop in Ridgway is one of the sponsors.
“We began sponsoring it a couple of years before the pandemic, and were so excited to continue it, but had to cancel it last year,” Heather Patterson, the shop’s co-owner, said. “In the interim, what we saw was an amazing amount of use of the Uncompaghre: usage just skyrocketed. Fishermen are witnesses: they see how resources and the environment are changing. Fly-fishing is good fun, and we need stewards out there. The UWP is a steward to this river.”
The film tour “is the kind of thing that brings us all together,” added John Duncan, general manager of Telluride Outside, and is in everyone’s interest.
“Water issues are regional issues, and we’re one big outdoor community — one big ecosystem,” Duncan said. “What’s good for Ridgway, Telluride and Montrose is good for Durango, Pagosa Springs and Cortez. This event has generated a lot of interest in fly-fishing over the past decade. The films are so good — they take place at the edge of the world,” and convey “a poignant message” when it comes to conservation.
“They light a fire under everyone to fly-fish and to travel and to tell stories,” Duncan said. “It’s logical that the money raised next week should benefit the UWP, and gathering this way is one of the most fun things about our sport. The tour has been in Telluride a couple of times; that it’s in Ridgway is really significant. These films will blow people’s minds. I take my kids to see them. Anyone who has attended Mountainfilm will like this. You couldn’t have a more enjoyable hour-and-a-half.”
Ouray Brewery is donating beverages for the event next Saturday, food will be available for purchase, and there will be door prizes, silent auctions, raffles and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the UWP’s work. The doors open at the 4H Event Center at 6 p.m., and the films begin at 6:30 p.m. To learn more about the UWP, or to make a donation, visit uncompaghrewatershed.org.
