For decades parents who work in Telluride but reside in Rico have advocated to send their children to the Telluride R-1 School District (TSD), even though Rico is part of the Dolores County School District (DCSD) located in Dove Creek. In August, DCSD officials initiated a conversation with TSD officials about adjusting school district lines to enable Rico to officially annex into the TSD, a process that hasn’t been undertaken across the state in decades. In December, both districts proceeded to submit resolutions to change district lines to the Commissioner of the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), both of which were approved last month.
“The DCSD Board of Education wants to do what’s best for the kids of Rico,” Rico parent Madeline Tanguay said. “Since no Rico kids have ever attended Dove Creek schools and the Rico School closed due to low enrollment in 2017, the DCSD school board passed the resolution to start the process to research the school district boundaries.”
Per a state statute, a six-person planning committee was formed within 30 days of the commissioner’s approval of the districts’ resolutions. The committee, comprising six members appointed by each district’s board of education and district accountability committees, includes: Rico residents Tracy Condon, Sue Kunz, Sarah Lyons and Madeline Tanguay; Kimberly Alexander of Dolores County; and Scott Landefeld of San Miguel County.
The planning committee met in Rico Town Hall for the first time last week to vote on officers and begin exploring where district lines might be redrawn. In addition to the six appointed committee members, DCSD Superintendent Ty Gray and TSD Superintendent John Pandolfo also attended the inaugural planning meeting. Moving forward, committee members will discuss the pros and cons of annexation and determine how assets and existing bonds will be handled.
“The committee is researching the financial impacts to Dove Creek, Rico and Telluride,” Tanguay, the committee’s official spokesperson, explained. “Providing communication to all the voting constituents will be a big part of the committee’s work.”
Tanguay added that when residents, households or land in a school district move out of that district, the process is called “detachment.” When residents, households or land that were not previously in a school district move into that district, the process is called “annexation.”
“The committee members received training on that process at our first meeting,” said Alexander, the planning committee’s chairperson. “From there we discussed the questions that had to be answered in order to determine the next steps. At this point in time, we have more questions than answers. As we step through the process and receive answers to the questions, we as a committee will be able to talk about the direction and will be better able to communicate with the communities involved.”
Currently, 23 Rico children are enrolled in the TSD, while none attend Dove Creek schools. Rico students either travel to Telluride with parents who work there or take the daily SMART bus into Telluride. Should annexation move froward, Rico property taxes would assess for the TSD instead of the DCSD in order to support the financial impacts of incoming Rico students on TSD’s operating budget.
Tanguay explained that school districts are funded by the number of students who are in attendance for the October count, regardless of where they live.
“Rico students attending Telluride through ‘School of Choice’ over the past several years have brought the state funded, per pupil operating revenue with them, which won’t change,” she said. “If annexed, Rico’s assessed valuation would be added to the TSD’s assessed valuation for purposes of calculating school property tax. There are a lot of details here which need to be explored, understood and communicated with the help of legal counsel and the CDE’s financial department.”
Given that the annexation proposal will need to go to voters for final approval via a special election — which, if passed, would take effect the following July 1 — the planning committee will craft ballot language according to school district reorganization plan components, statutory steps and procedures.
The planning committee is scheduled to work through the spring to establish a process, timeline and scope for the proposed plan. The committee will then file a tentative plan with the commissioner of the CDE and both boards of education, followed by posting public notice and hosting public hearings for the proposed plan. While there’s no specified time requirement for next steps in the process, within 60 days of an eventual final public hearing, the committee will formally approve a plan of organization and send it to the commissioner of the CDE for final approval.
The planning committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 1. The public is welcome to submit questions and input by email to kidsofrico@gmail.com.
