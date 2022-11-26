Longtime locals Annie Savath and Honga Im have a lot in common.
Both born overseas (Savath in France and Im in Korea), each found her way to Telluride (Savath in the early 1970s and Im a decade later) where they became well-known and valued members of the community.
Savath was the director of the Telluride Ski and Snowboard School from the 1978-79 season until 2001, while Im owned wildly popular restaurant Honga’s Lotus Petal for 25 years.
The pair have something else in common, too.
In the past two years, both have suffered life-altering collisions on the Telluride Ski Resort — devastating incidents that left each woman severely injured and engaged in a struggle to get back to full health.
Both are also dealing with the trauma caused by their respective accidents and the knowledge that the person who collided with them behaved in the immediate aftermath in a way that defies belief.
Annie’s story
Savath’s tale begins on Dec. 8, 2020 when she was skiing with her husband, Robert.
“I was skiing Lower Boomerang and the next thing I knew I was in the hospital in Montrose,” Savath said.
While Savath doesn’t remember the accident or the hours immediately afterward, she has pieced together what happened with help from Robert and friends, and from her doctors’ understanding of how her injuries were likely caused.
It doesn’t make for pleasant reading.
Savath can say that Robert had pulled ahead of her and was soon at the bottom of Lift 4, while the Frenchwoman, who had been “making slow, predictable turns,” was still on Lower Boomerang and out of view.
The next minute or so remains a mystery, but a few minutes behind Savath was local Larry Hopkins, whose account fills in the next gap in her memory.
Hopkins, also a ski instructor and a friend of Savath’s, was on Boomerang too. He told her that he had paused at the top of the steep pitch near where Cake Walk and Boomerang intersect when he spotted “way down on Lower Boomerang something on the ground not moving,” Savath said. “He took off and found me unconscious.”
Savath knows now that she regained some consciousness while awaiting ski patrol and was able to tell the patrollers that she was having difficulty breathing.
This isn’t surprising. In addition to a concussion, a broken pelvis and severe bruising, Savath had six broken ribs and a punctured lung.
After patrol brought her to the Telluride Medical Center, she was transferred to Montrose where she remained in the hospital for five days.
Based on her injuries, including the severe bruising that ran down the left side of her body, the conclusion was that Savath was hit by someone skiing or riding.
And based on the spot where Hopkins found her, Savath believes that this person may have been come off one of the berms that line that part of Lower Boomerang, or from the track that runs through the trees alongside the run.
And whoever that person was, he or she left her unconscious on the snow?
“That is correct,” Savath said.
Honga’s story
Im recalled the day of her collision, which took place earlier this year on Feb. 26, as an exceptionally busy day on the mountain. Annoyingly, her Camelbak was leaking so Im decided to call it a day in mid-afternoon. She was at the bottom of Kids Hill, making the turn toward Oak Street.
“I never fully saw him,” she said of the unknown man, skiing at speed, who hit her. “He came from above me.”
Im remembers a split second before the collision telling the man to slow down, but it was too late. His skis slid under hers and they collided heavily, a collision complicated by his line, which was heading toward the bottom of Lift 7.
The impact broke Im’s femur in three places, leaving her on the ground in enormous pain, and fear.
“I am a former ski patroller and I understood that with my femur broken I could die if my femoral artery was ruptured,” she said, explaining that in the haze of pain she couldn’t be sure whether the dampness on her leg was the water from the leaking Camelbak or blood from an open fracture.
“The stress of thinking that was not fun,” said Im.
What happened next didn’t help.
Im explained that she had been skiing that day with David Holbrooke and a friend of his. Holbrooke turned to do North Chute and was going to meet the others at the bottom of Lift 8.
“David’s friend witnessed the collision and stopped to help me,” Im recalled. “The guy who hit me said he would go get help and David’s friend said, ‘good idea’.”
The unknown man then skied away.
Holbrooke returned to the scene and stopped to help, as did another local, Jim Lucarelli, who asked if ski patrol had been called. Told that they had, Lucarelli called patrol anyway and made a shocking discovery: Patrol hadn’t been notified.
It's something that Im said she still struggles with.
“To say that you going to get help and then not is criminal,” she said. “It ended up being that I was there a lot longer than was necessary because several minutes had passed after he left when we thought patrol was on the way. To find out that he never contacted them has been hard to accept.”
The road back
Nine months on from her accident, Im described her recovery as “incredibly challenging.”
An avid skier and someone who had broken bones before, Im said she expected recovery to take “two months, you know, like it was going to be something that was just another hurdle in my life.”
Instead, Im said, she still walks with a limp and cannot walk down stairs. As a busy mother and the owner of The Lotus Root in Ridgway, making time for physical therapy has been a challenge.
“The big question people ask me is if I am going to ski this season and the answer is no,” Im said. “My doctor said it will take a full year before I feel near normal. My particular break was messed up. It wasn’t a clean fracture.”
Savath is coming up to the two-year anniversary of her accident and said that her recovery has been hard.
“Everybody said that with all this [her multiple injuries] and my age it was going to take a long time,” the 75-year-old said. “Progress was really slow.”
Savath added that she has a long relationship with an orthopedist because of past injuries, including broken bones.
“This time he wasn’t giving me a timeline and I had to realize that I probably wasn’t going to make it back on the hill this year,” she said.
Still, though, after an intense period of physical therapy, Savath was able to return — with Robert and friend Adrian Sokolowski at her side — to ski on the mountain at the very end of that same season.
Despite this return, however, Savath still deals with belated and painful consequences of the accident. Her ribs still trouble her and just recently, while putting her shoes on, she pushed a rib out of place.
And, other than advising on programs like the resort’s ski biomechanics camp, Savath will not return to teaching, ending a 40-plus-year career as one of the ski and snowboard school’s most distinguished instructors.
“It was not a good way to end,” she acknowledged.
Im and Savath both said they suffer from PTSD too.
The night of her first day back on the hill, as Savath was falling asleep, three times she woke screaming, dreaming that a big black shape was coming toward her left side.
Im said she continues to have an outsize fear of getting hurt again that, for this former patroller and sponsored skier, feels atypical.
“Dogs coming up to me frightens me, that they might jump on me,” she said. “I am afraid to bike in the snow or walk on snow. It stresses me out, but I am afraid of hurting myself again.”
She added of Savath, “Annie is one of the most beautiful skiers I have ever seen in my life. She was always my light, and skiing was always my passion. So, to have skiing taken away from both of us, it’s hard.”
Moving forward
Unsurprisingly, given the intensity of their experiences, Savath and Im have spent some time thinking about their respective accidents and have some thoughts to share.
In addition to mulling the lack of wisdom of on-mountain drinking and the effect on skier numbers of multi-resort passes, Im said, “I understand that accidents happen, but to just leave a person is not OK.”
She continued, “I have messages for both sides of this: It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault. We make the choice to ski and we’re all skiing in the moment, but there should be an unspoken rule that we all make mistakes and we might be the one who causes an injury, but you don’t leave the person.”
Savath added skiing or riding with earbuds as another on-mountain scourge and said she would like to see a community-driven response to on-mountain accidents.
Savath has even written an outline for a clinic in responsible on-mountain behavior and skier safety. Titled the “The Telluride Way,” it envisions participation by a range of local entities, including outdoors organizations, business groups, the schools, the ski resort and others.
Savath has structured the clinic so that participants work in small groups to identify both negative and positive on-mountain behaviors and ways to promote a local culture that minimizes the former and maximizes the latter.
“I am targeting trying to change a lack of consciousness, a lack of empathy for others on the hill,” she said. “There’s a mentality that needs to be turned around.”
Savath paused for a moment and then added, “When you read an article about Telluride, one of the things that always comes through is that people here are so friendly and caring and helpful in the town. So why not carry that up to the mountain?”
