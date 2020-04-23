Late last week, local health officials announced they were expecting a surge in cases of COVID-19 across the county over the next two weeks, based on state data, as well as data from county clinics and EMS. State and local officials are looking ahead to the coming weeks and examining responsible ways to potentially relax restrictions while still working to manage levels of the spread of COVID-19. Monday the state released the most current surge projections, based on varying degrees of social distancing compliance.
The projection model, developed by the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health, uses complex data to predict contact rates, mathematical equations, case data and educated assumptions about the virus. Contact rate, in the parlance of epidemiology, is the rate at which those who are infected with the virus are in contact with those who are not infected.
“This a real worry with COVID-19 because there’s asymptomatic people — people who don’t show symptoms either because they haven’t yet started to show symptoms, or because they may never show symptoms,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Carlton of the Colorado School of Public Health.
Using a combination of data and knowledge about the virus, the model then calculates the estimated percentage of reduction in social contact among the population, which is used to predict the number of cases that will emerge over time within that population. Under the current statewide stay-at-home orders and other social distancing guidelines, the model predicted that social contact has been reduced by approximately 75 percent, referred to in the model as 75 percent social distancing. The model then calculated various scenarios for moving into the future weeks and months with reduced percentages of social distancing if restrictions are relaxed.
“What we’re most concerned about is how many hospitalizations and critical care needs we’ll have at any point in time,” Carlton said. “This is the surge piece; when do we think hospital capacity will be exceeded, which is really about ICU beds right now.”
When the model lowered the social distancing percentage to various levels, the resulting graphs showed best estimates for the potential spikes over time, with the ability to see when numbers would surpass hospital capacity.
“We think that if we relax social distancing restrictions just a little bit, to around 60 or 65 percent, then we can probably prevent these large spikes and surges in hospital needs, but if we relax it a lot, then we’re probably going to be in trouble,” she said, explaining that while relaxing measures a little bit might include opening some workplaces while implementing safe distancing measures and adding services like retail curbside pickup, it would likely not include allowing large gatherings such as concerts or church services.
Grace Franklin, San Miguel County public health director, explained within the county, officials were expecting an increase in cases sometime between now and mid-May, based on the current projections, though projections are subject to constant change as new data arrives.
“It's important to note that this ‘peak' of cases is not going to happen over a single day or be a notable event,” Franklin said. “The peak does not indicate the end of the pandemic, but rather that we may have been successful in managing the worst of it.”
Susan Lilly, the county’s public information officer, noted that the county “continues to evaluate multiple evidence-based metrics locally, regionally and statewide,” such as the number of medical clinic visits, hospitalizations, COVID-19-related deaths, and new COVID-19 cases and trends.
“We are in the process of taking measured steps to open up different aspects of our business and leisure communities and changes are likely to come soon,” Lilly said. “We know we will see more cases, and we are prepared for that.”
Both Lilly and Carlton emphasized that high-risk populations should continue to observe stricter levels of social distancing, even once public health orders begin to relax or permit certain services to reopen.
“This is a dance from here on out, and we’re all trying to figure out what the next steps should be,” Carlton said of the state experts’ efforts to move forward responsibly. “Colorado has an advantage in that to date we haven’t had hospitals above surge capacity. But what does relaxing social distancing to safe levels mean? Basically, we can say that we want to keep this pretty close to what stay-at-home looks like, with some strategic moves to try to reopen the economy and preserve people’s financial health and mental health, because those impacts are large. People are really worried about the virus, and their economic survival, and their loved ones.”
For more information, visit covid19.colorado.gov.
