When a bull elk was legally harvested from public land adjacent to the Valley Floor this fall, locals voiced concerns about the close proximity of hunting and the recreational uses occurring there. At Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting, representatives of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took part in a morning work session to discuss policy surrounding public lands. Public lands officials generally defended hunting as part of multiple-use land management, though further talks could result in limitations on firearms use on the USFS parcel in question, commonly called the “Wedge.”
Norwood District Ranger Megan Eno said that though she understood the concern, the Wedge’s close proximity to both Telluride and Mountain Village made it a far less popular place to hunt than other zones in the region.
“In general, the Telluride Valley Floor is not a popular hunting area,” Eno said. “I think the proximity to the community and the fact that there's a lot of recreation that happens there generally makes it the less desirable place to hunt. And so if the last time that we were aware of an issue or people observing, hunting and having it raised safety concerns was 2009. That was 12 years ago. And so in my mind it doesn't stand out as necessarily being … a consistent or repeating concern, but I can understand why it did raise concerns.”
Eno was referring to a 2009 letter sent jointly by the three area governments who wrote asking that hunting be banned on the area. Public lands officials at the time did not reply.
Eno further explained USFS policy that prohibits discharging firearms within 150 yards of a campsite, a residence or a developed recreation area, “like a designated campground.” Local officials argued that the Valley Floor — land that is under a conservation easement that prohibits hunting and firearm use, and an area that sees heavy recreational use such as biking and hiking — qualified as a “developed recreation area.”
Eno stressed that ramping up public education on safety during hunting season and increased signage could be a way to heighten awareness about recreating on the Valley Floor, but doubted removing hunting as a use on the property was likely.
“What I would say in response to the current safety concern is that there is more we can do in terms of educating the public and educating the hunter,” she said. “And I think that that would be the best first step. There is not a process or precedent for closing an area to hunting. It is a part of our mandate, to provide for multiple-use and hunting is one of those multiple uses, and there's nothing that stands out. I understand the complicated landownership but that happens in numerable cases across the landscape. And so that alone doesn't present an actionable issue. I think that the first steps that we should we should take together would be improving the information that's available both to the public, as well as individual hunters who are using that area.”
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom agreed with promoting safety education, but pointed out the Wedge’s proximity to people’s “backyard.”
“When it's hunting season, even in my own front yard, I'm very careful,” she said. “My problem with this is my world shrinks during hunting season, and I'm OK with that. I can deal with that. But having it shrink to the point where you can't even go out your back door in Telluride or Hillside. That's where I think this is a real crux of the problem. It's the proximity to towns, not just recreation. It's right here. And I think that's one of the things that that is certainly challenging. Yes, I stay out of the forest during hunting season for my own safety. I just think that's not quite fair or right to ask the people in two towns to be so cautious when they go outside right in their backyard.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper asked if potentially limiting firearm (and archery and muzzle-loader) use would be worth considering.
“I think what we're talking about here is not restricting hunting,” Cooper said. “Because I think you've heard a lot of support for the recreation opportunity of hunting on our public lands. What I think we're talking about is restricting firearm discharge, and I'm just wondering if you (Eno) are able to go back and determine that developed recreation site would include a area that has been developed for recreation. I think that the Valley Floor could safely be defined as an area that has been developed for recreation.”
CPW’s Rachel Sralla welcomed the distinction.
“I think that's something that needs to be part of that conversation that we're here to have is, is there a restriction? And what is the request? Because what you've described with restricting firearms is different than the request that has come from the Town of Telluride in the letter, where it states restricting big game hunting,” Sralla said. “So I think those are the nuances that are important for us to have these conversations about, about those different types of use. I think that needs to be part of the discussion.”
Council member Lars Carlson suggested a possible land trade, an idea that made some on council nod in approval. Town attorney Kevin Geiger curtailed that conversation calling it “premature,” but pointed out that the county had some statutory abilities when it comes to limiting firearm uses.
“The county has statutory authority to prohibit the discharge of firearms,” Gieger explained. “If there is a population threshold within a certain square mile area surrounding an unincorporated portion of the county, you could very easily draw a portion of the Wedge and connect to Lawson Hill. I think that's where you would have to connect to because the county jurisdiction is for the unincorporated area.”
Officials agreed to continue talks at a later date.
