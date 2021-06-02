On Tuesday, the Town of Mountain Village will hold a candidate forum for the seven candidates running for three open seats on the Mountain Village Town Council, with a meet and greet beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Mountain Village Town Hall. At 6 p.m., KOTO News Director Julia Caulfield will moderate the forum, directing prepared questions at each candidate following introductions. The event will close with written questions submitted by audience members, if time allows.
The three seats up for election are currently held by Patrick Berry, Jack Gilbride and Natalie Binder. Berry and Gilbride are incumbent candidates in the upcoming election, while Binder chose not to pursue re-election.
“Mountain Village is excited to team up with KOTO News to host the forum this year as it will be more accessible for the community than ever, streaming live on the radio to learn about the seven community members who are running for our three open seats,” said Kathrine Warren, town public information officer.
The seven candidates will appear on the ballot in the following randomly chosen order: Yvette Rauff, Patrick Berry, Harvey Mogenson, Douglas Tooley, Jack Gilbride, Dustin Clements and Heather Knox. Registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail by mid-June. Voters can return completed ballots to Mountain Village Town Hall, located above the Village Market, or to the polls on Election Day, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 29.
The new council, once complete with its three newly elected members, will reconvene on July 15 and appoint the mayor and mayor pro-tem.
“Town council is the most direct form of representation constituents can have in our county,” Warren said. “Town council members are our neighbors, colleagues and sometimes our friends who have volunteered to serve their community and make decisions that directly impact the community.”
YVETTE RAUFF
A veterinarian, former Peace Corps volunteer and a former executive for a global statistical software company, Rauff, who holds a PhD in epidemiology, has been a permanent resident in Mountain Village since 2019. A part-time resident for 8 years prior, she aims to “improve the quality of life for employees and residents” and to “act as a guardian to protect this beautiful area,” working to address issues like the local housing shortage through open, honest communication and a collaborative approach.
PATRICK BERRY
One of the two incumbent candidates running, Berry is seeking re-election after his first four-year term as a council member. Berry, a resident for the past six years, remains dedicated to the “major tasks that lie ahead of us,” citing infrastructure projects and a post-COVID transitioning economy. Professionally, Berry comes from the accounting and finance sector, currently holding the position of director of finance and accounting for Telski.
HARVEY MOGENSON
During a long career in financial services, Mogenson served in senior-level roles at companies, including Ernst & Young and Morgan Stanley, as well as working as a special advisor in international tax policy at the US Treasury Department. A Mountain Village resident for six years and a homeowner for 12, he hopes to deepen his involvement in the community by applying his professional experience and work ethic to “help set the best direction for the community,” while shaping and advancing the town’s projects and goals.
JACK GILBRIDE
Also an incumbent, Gilbride has served on town council for the past four years and has been a resident for 10 years. With an extensive professional background in finance, data collection services, and sales and operations, Gilbride, along with Berry, helped form the Technology Committee as a council member, improving technology infrastructure and fortifying cybersecurity. He hopes to continue his work as a council member to advance issues like expanding community housing and upgrading infrastructure.
DOUGLAS TOOLEY
A resident since 2014, Tooley offers a wide range of professional experience, including work in geographic information systems, and as a river guide, fish processor in Alaska, tree planter and UPS driver, to name a few. Long an advocate for community planning and development, he worked on issues like transportation infrastructure and neighborhood planning during his years in Seattle. He is running as “a decidedly anti-partisan unaffiliated candidate.”
DUSTIN CLEMENTS
Currently the head of production for Telluride Distilling Company, Clements has worked in the local service industry for the past 15 years and resided in Mountain Village for the past 11. Citing a desire to give back to his community and the “need for representation for the working class and those who want to live here without owning property,” Clements seeks to address issues like affordable housing and independent business development through collaborative efforts with all interest groups.
HEATHER KNOX
With a cumulative Mountain Village residency of nine years, Knox first moved to the area in 1995. Currently a substitute teacher for the Telluride School District, she has also worked extensively in marketing, tourism planning, events, operations and economic development, with senior roles at the Telluride Conference Center, the Palm Theatre and EcoAction Partners. Also active in various volunteer roles in the community, Knox hopes to provide representation from the Meadows area, where she lives, a “high density area that houses a significant population of Mountain Village residents.”
