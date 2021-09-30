Each Friday leading up to Election Day, Nov. 2, the Daily Planet will publish Telluride Town Council candidate answers to a questionnaire compiled by Planet editorial staff. They will be published in the order in which they were received.
Why are you running (incumbents, again)?
I, like many others in our town, have seen the ways Telluride has changed in recent years, including the increased difficulties in finding long-term housing, the stresses of the workload placed on a diminished workforce, and desire for advancement opportunities that are few and far between. At the same time, I have been extremely fortunate in the near decade I’ve spent in Telluride, owing in large part to the benefits of affordable and stable housing through our town’s housing authority. So, as I watch so many friends and neighbors be pushed out of our community simply because they have no feasible way to continue to make Telluride their home, I feel an obligation through my privilege to help those who don’t have the same good fortune that I do.
I believe that I am uniquely positioned among the new candidates between the freedom in my schedule, the variety of skills necessary to be a councilor, including everything from the communication skills to the monetary skills required to craft a budget, my experience in government from the Planning and Zoning Commission, serving on the 5G subcommittee, recent appointment as Vice Chair of the San Miguel County Democrats, and the continued stability of my housing.
Housing. What ideas/solutions will you bring to the table?
Housing in Telluride will always be a complicated issue, and there will never be a single solution that fixes our affordable housing needs. Which is why it is important to elect councilors who understand the complexity of the issue and are able to both build off of the groundwork laid by the previous council and help to bring innovative, new ideas to the table. I have been putting in the work already by regularly attending current council meetings, by being a part of the conversation on housing solutions at Planning and Zoning meetings and working to bring forth creative solutions already like the work I did last year to present the idea to allow use Town Park by RVs and campers over the winter by local workers. The goal of creating affordable housing is such a large task that it requires a person who understands the many factors and regional players, the history of the work done in our town along with the current goals of local governments, and who simultaneously works to bring new ideas to the table. I believe that I am that person.
Are short-term rentals a problem, or not, in your view? What are your thoughts on the two town ballot issues that seek to limit STR business licenses (and other measures) before the voters? Do you have a property you rent short-term?
I wouldn’t say that short-term rentals themselves are a problem, I do believe that they are a valuable way to help support our tourism economy and I would certainly never promote completely eliminating them. The problem arises when their unrestricted proliferation has unintended consequences on our community, such as their effect on housing prices or when large corporations buy out already limited housing stock to further commodify our community. This is where there should be a reasonable level of restrictions to balance the needs of our tourism economy with the needs of the people of Telluride.
I believe that the current council made the correct choice in deferring both of these ballot issues to the voters, since there is clearly such a high level of community interest on these issues. I will say that somewhat restricting the number of current licenses from their current levels, like what is proposed in ballot question 300, will allow the best opportunity to collaborate with property owners, private companies such as Landing Locals that works to convert properties from short- to long-term rentals, and local governments to help provide incentives to switch appropriate units back into the long-term rental pool, immediately helping to alleviate our current housing crisis. It is this type of collaboration and willingness to compromise that I hope to bring to council.
I believe there is broad consensus that there should be some level of restriction of STRs shown by the real estate community proposing a moratorium on new licenses, and that the disagreement largely comes in what level of restrictions is appropriate. This is how I want to frame this debate because I believe that it shows that the two sides are much closer together than how they are currently being presented and this allows for more room for compromise and collaboration.
The majority of the proposal of 2D had unanimous support among the current council, such as raising the business license fees, which is a no-brainer to help support more affordable housing. I wish to continue to look for common sense proposals like these that benefit our town, while also listening to the will of the voters on this topic in this year’s election and then working to collaborate and build off of the decision laid out by voters.
I do not own, operate, or in any other way profit from short-term rentals.
Do you currently serve on any town or nonprofit boards/commissions/prior experience as an elected official?
Yes, I was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission in July of 2020 and have been diligent in attending the meetings and engaging in the topics at hand.
I volunteered at the start of this year, under the purview of P&Z, to the 5G Subcommittee to examine and help craft regulations when a telecommunications company decides to implement 5G infrastructure in our town so that it is done in a thoughtful way, minimizing impact.
And just recently, I was elected as the Vice Chair of the San Miguel County Democratic Party, an exciting opportunity for me to help organize other passionate people in our county to promote the liberal values I, and so many others in our region, carry.
What is your long-term vision for your community?
I wish to balance the needs of our tourism economy with the people of Telluride who make this community truly special. I have summarized this in my campaign slogan, “Sustainable Community.” This certainly encompasses the standard definition of sustainability connected to the environment, but I also wish to expand the definition to include building opportunities that allow for the workers of Telluride to sustain themselves here and continue to contribute to our community. It is my goal to promote Telluride as a place that cares for its local community and has a unique and special culture. I wish to keep the dream portrayed by (former Telluride Town Council member) Rasta Stevie Smith in the ’80s, to keep Telluride, as he said, “a unique and funky place.” I believe that I help to embody that spirit, demonstrated in my Telluride Theater performances, including their burlesque performances, my willingness to organize a costume party for closing day, or just being at the Chair 8 powder line chatting with my friends.
What is marketing’s role in Telluride’s future? What do you think is appropriate/effective for our community?
While I feel that there should continue to be some marketing of our town to help support our tourism economy, I believe that some of that responsibility should be shifted away from taxpayer dollars. It is clear to me that marketing has changed in the last decade, that print marketing is no longer king, and that individual companies such as the ski company and the major festivals are much more easily able to market themselves and our town using social media and the internet in ways that were simply not possible when our town entered into our agreement with Marketing Telluride Inc. The bare minimum of what should happen with MTI is a complete audit, as they are spending taxpayer dollars with very little transparency on how our money is being spent. I would like to shift some of the responsibilities of that organization more towards work similar to what they did during the pandemic, such as community outreach and guest services like their ambassador program.
So many people in our community feel overworked and stretched thin currently, it is only appropriate to re-examine the role of marketing and to what level we market Telluride. I said all of these things a year ago in a letter to the editor published in this same paper that compared our current situation to the concept of the Tragedy of the Commons, which speaks about unmitigated exploitation of a common resource, to the detriment of that resource. I have this letter linked on my campaign website, enrightfortelluride.com. These are important conversations that need to have many parties involved, with many viewpoints, as we search for what (Mayor Pro Tem) Todd Brown recently called, “the carrying capacity of Telluride.”
What’s working in town government/what’s not?
First, the Town of Telluride has some of the most fantastic employees, from our clerk, to Public Works, to our legal department, to Parks and Recreation. They do so much hard work that goes unnoticed far too often and are indispensable in the operation of Telluride. I have had the good fortune of beginning to work alongside some of these people and hope to continue to grow these relationships and, if elected, give them the support they need to continue to do the amazing work that they do.
I believe that there is good collaboration on our council and I hope to continue that tradition by demonstrating a willingness to work with those on the other side of issues while still carrying forward all the values I have already talked about.
The largest critique I have of our government is one that is common across all levels of government; that our politics are too dictated by money. To some degree, it makes sense: all of our lives are dictated by money and it is a necessary component in the world. But, I believe that money can have a corrupting influence across the political spectrum. It is far too easy to simply look at the monetary markers of tax dollars generated, number of visitors per year, and real estate transfer tax revenue. While these are valuable things to consider, I think that our politicians should also consider things like quality of life, reported job satisfaction, the quality of education we provide our children, and the interconnectedness of our community. These are the markers — when taken into account in tandem with our economy — that will truly lead to a sustainable community in Telluride.
Tell us a little about yourself … skier, day job, family, etc.
I moved to Telluride in early 2012 after graduating with my Bachelor’s in Environmental Studies, intending to stay for only about six months. But after falling in love with the outdoor activities provided by our region and the community of our town, I couldn’t see myself living anywhere else. I progressed as a snowboarder in my time here, eventually leading me to take on challenges such as Mount Wilson, Wilson Peak, the San Joaquin Couloir, and the Why Couloir.
I am also an avid mountain biker. I had been in the process of starting an international mountain bike travel company with a friend, which unfortunately was put on hiatus at the onset of the pandemic. Nonetheless, I still carry this love and was able to check off another one of my long-term goals of biking the entire Colorado Trail, from Denver to Durango, last year when most businesses were still shut down. This was during some of the same time as the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, which inspired my biking partner and I to use our ride as a fundraiser for Outdoor Afro, an nonprofit dedicated to getting people of color outside.
I love music and have been known to be the DJ of my friend group for years. It was this love of music that pushed me to purchase and learn how to use real DJ equipment during the initial Covid shutdown, a skill I have been happy to share with friends at celebrations in this year.
I have been a lifelong lover of politics, raised in a household that never shied away from a political discussion and I have carried this with me even before I began getting involved in local politics. I start every morning by listening to NPR’s Morning Edition and love to read both the local paper and the New York Times. I am an avid podcast listener, covering every topic from politics, to relationships, to true crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.