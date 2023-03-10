In collaboration with Tri-County Health Network (TCH Network), the San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC), Telluride Regional Medical Center and many other contributors, the Wilkinson Public Library presents “A Community Approach to Preventing Sexual Violence” on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The event, which will be held in the library program room, will feature a panel of local professionals enumerating community resources, followed by community conversation sharing and solidarity around the topic. In the aftermath of recent local news regarding sexual assault and harassment, these organizations seek to share both conversational support and specific resources directed toward reducing sexual violence in our community.
“We hope that people can join us in this important conversation that affects our whole community. It’s critical to show support by continuing to believe survivors and victims of sexual assault,” SMRC board member and victim advocate Claudia García Curzio said.
“Creating a safe community is a huge topic, and people of all ages and cultures and genders need to feel safe here,” added Joanna Spindler, adult programs specialist at the library. “Our community needs to understand consent, feel empowered to step in to support one another when safety is compromised, and understand how to support victims and survivors. ‘I believe you’ is the most powerful thing a survivor of sexual violence can hear, and there is so much power in solidarity. I know there will be so much community sharing at this conversation, and I look forward to seeing many community members there.”
SMRC will address its fully confidential services, offered to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and their Victims’ Advocacy Trainings. The Telluride Marshal’s Department will talk about local self-defense classes and paths to justice, and a Mountain Village Police Department victims’ advocate will talk about their role as well.
Staff from the medical center will share information about the resources available there and will discuss SANE exams and other follow-up care in the event of sexual violence.
San Miguel County Public Health will have resources on hand regarding new telehealth reproductive care for anyone age 24 and under, and the other free and sliding-scale public health resources available. And TCH Network will share their behavioral health and community health assistance resources as well.
“Bringing this conversation into the open creates awareness. We don’t have a place to begin if our community is in denial that sexual assault and harassment can and do happen here,” said Tiffany Osborne, Telluride Education Fund board member. “Opening up this topic in our community is how we start creating change.”
“We want people to know that they’re not going to be judged, they can share their fears, they’re not going to be stigmatized. Attendees are fed. We make sure everyone’s needs are met. There’s nothing off the table. And with time, and having patience with people, they will open up. But they just need to know that there’s a space they can go to, there’s a space they can be themselves,” said Tabassum Siddiqi, policy and advocacy manager at TCH Network.
The event is fully bilingual via simultaneous interpretation technology, and child care and food are provided. Professional counselors will be on hand to speak privately with any attendee who may need one-on-one time to process the subject matter discussed. And, of course, the event is free and open to anyone.
“A Community Approach to Preventing Sexual Violence” is the latest installation in an ongoing monthly series; other Community Conversations have been themed around mental health and substance use disorders, sex ed for parents, and 2SLGBTQIA+ youth support and allyship. Future topics under consideration include DEI and intersectionality, mental health, substance abuse, cultivating heartfelt communication, bullying, and more.
Go to telluridelibrary.org for updates or visit the library to pick up an updated calendar, or email Joanna Spindler at jspindler@telluridelibrary.org for further information.
