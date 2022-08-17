Just as Norwood students returned to school, Prime Time Early Learning Center officials in Norwood informed parents that they must close their infant and after-school programs until further notice due to staff shortages. Prime Time’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale as all 10 child care centers across the county face severe staffing shortages. Nationwide, at least 10 percent of child care programs have closed permanently because of COVID.
“The challenge has always been: How do we balance being able to pay our staff without having to charge parents so much that they can’t afford to come,” explained Melissa Merrill, who has served as Prime Time’s director for five years.
While this is the first time Prime Time has had to close programs since opening in the late 1990s, Merrill said staff turnover has always been a challenge. With enrollment numbers higher than they have been in years, Prime Time is licensed for more children than they currently have, but they don’t have staffing for any more children than are enrolled and must maintain waitlists for all their programs.
“If things don’t change, we won’t be the only program in this situation,” Merrill said.
Local nonprofit Strong Start recently hosted a meeting during which county child care providers discussed stressful staffing shortages rooted in the affordable-housing crisis.
“Quite a few of the programs are about one staff person away from either closing classrooms or closing doors,” Strong Start program coordinator Cathy Barber lamented. “If we have one program that closes, that could affect 20 families, which could affect how 40 parents access employment. This issue has massive ripple effects. It’s scary.”
Rascals Toddler Program, which provides child care in Lawson Hill, is operating at capacity with a waitlist into 2023.
“There’s desire and desperation to keep the doors open at these programs,” Rascals Director Brooke Napier said. “And a real concern that it may not be possible without a solution to the housing crisis. The worry for directors is having to restrict classrooms and hours of operation more, which impacts businesses across the community and results in employees being home with their children instead of in the workforce.”
Barber pointed out that child care providers can’t increase tuition rates the same way other businesses increase costs.
“Parents aren’t making that much more money, and we’re not able to increase our daily rates to meet inflation and all other costs that make child care so expensive,” she explained. “With the amount of income child care centers are currently able to bring in, they’re not competitive the same way other businesses can compete for employees.”
Barber observed that county child care centers are charging similar rates as they did when she moved to the area 15 years ago.
“Our providers focus on families, and they want to make child care affordable. Aa a result, they’re subsidizing the industry by sacrificing their own salaries,” she said. “Most of our teachers aren’t getting benefits — health insurance, paid time off. Nothing.”
As a consequence of COVID, most centers in the county have had to shorten hours and are no longer open on Fridays, which is a burden for working families.
Since being established in 2017 via an early childhood education mill levy that continues to provide the nonprofit with approximately $600,000 annually, Strong Start has distributed over $2 million to the county’s child care community. While Barber is grateful for what Strong Start has been able to do, she said it will take a huge, collaborative effort to fix the system.
“The solution needs to be worked into public school funding,” she suggested. “The same way that we fund K-12, somehow we need to be able to bring that funding down all the way to infants.”
She also suggested shifting some of the financial responsibility to keep child care programs open to governments and employers.
“Lots of employers haven’t been able to bend and aren’t flexible enough to recognize that this is what our current system is, and it’s not unique to this area,” she added.
With only six spots available in the county for infants, Strong Start is finalizing agreements with the Town of Telluride to address highest demand for child care by utilizing a four-bedroom unit set aside for a Family Child Care Home in the Sunnyside housing development. For several years Strong Start has also been working with the town to figure out how to optimize child care capacity at Elaine’s Place, a child care center at Shandoka.
Dawn Katz, director of child care at Mountain Munchkins in Mountain Village, reported that pre-COVID, Mountain Munchkins offered one infant, two toddler and one preschool classroom, all with waitlists. Due to lack of housing and qualified staff in the area, one toddler classroom closed, which dropped toddler availability significantly.
“Child care providers work tirelessly to support the children and families in our community,” Katz said. “Finding balance between staff well-being and program operation is a constant puzzle. A little understanding and compassion go a long way.”
