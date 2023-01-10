After a 32-inch dump recently, along with a few more inches for good measure over the weekend, the winter weather doesn’t look like it’ll be letting up anytime soon, at least according to this week’s forecast.
Starting early Wednesday morning, specifically just after midnight, another system is set to sweep through this corner of the San Juans and deliver up to 10 inches, according to Scott Stearns, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.
“Looks like around seven inches in Telluride, and obviously, slightly higher amounts as you go up the hill, so I'd say, generally, around six-to-10 inches in Telluride, up in elevation, as well around the area,” he said Tuesday. “So we're expecting through the rest of the event, which looks like the heaviest amounts are probably going to be early (Wednesday) morning after around midnight or so, in the San Juans to be pretty quick-hitting, possibly three or four inches within a few hours early tomorrow morning. That's the heaviest timeframe and then things kind of move out. Looks like (the weather) will be all but gone by (Wednesday) afternoon or so.”
Temperatures will remain below freezing as the system passes over the area, before warming up for the weekend. Circle Sunday as the next potential snow day, though.
“It's pretty warm down there right now, I imagine. We're looking at a low of about maybe 15-20 degrees down there (Tuesday night), so it's not going to be super cold, like you probably expect in the wintertime. It does get colder (Wednesday) night,” Stearns explained. “So I guess the moral of the story is, this is kind of one system to start, and then the cooler air does come in (Wednesday) during the day. We're not really expecting temperatures to get above freezing down there in that part of the valley. But then it warms back up again; Thursday into Friday timeframe could be in the mid-40s. Actually, it looks like down in that area everything lines up right. Same potentials there for Saturday and then things cool. Sunday into Monday is when the snow starts falling again.”
While it was a little too early Tuesday to predict exact snowfall amounts for the next system, Stearns added it’s “nothing too exciting.”
“We do have a system that moves in through Sunday and then things kind of linger. Probably light snow on Monday, it looks like, and Tuesday we don’t have a really good feel on. You know, within that timeframe, there's going to be heavier stuff on one particular day versus another but looks like, I got to say, Sunday morning or afternoon will probably start the snow machine. But nothing too exciting, just kind of a nice, calm snow is what it's looking like at the moment.”
There is also winter weather advisory in effect for the San Juans and Uncompahgre Plateau through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Stearns explained.
“There are advisories and warnings, so advisories are the less impactful of the two, generally speaking, so it's just more of a cautionary statement kind of thing,” he added.
Similar to National Weather Service estimates, Telski reported two inches of snowfall Tuesday in the past 48 hours, as well as 10 inches over the past week. The base depth was 38 inches, while the season total was 104 inches, according to a snow report Tuesday. Sixteen of 17 lifts and 115 (50 groomed) of 147 trails were opened Tuesday. Lift 15 was closed on both Sunday and Monday due to high winds.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, as well as sign up for powder alerts, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
