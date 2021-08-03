As the monsoon weather continued over the weekend, so did the mudslides. Heavy rains Saturday resulted in five separate slides along Highway 145 between mile markers 77.5-80 in the Sawpit area, covering both lanes in up to two feet of debris, including large rocks that required removal via heavy equipment, and closing the roadway to two-way traffic for several hours. The most significant slide occurred at mile marker 79, according San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly.
The call came in just after 2 p.m., as afternoon rains and thunderstorms rolled into the area, and one motorist was stuck between slides.
While no injuries were reported, officials “had to get that motorist to a safe location,” before starting clean-up efforts, Lilly added.
Sheriff’s office deputies and staff, Telluride marshals, state patrol, and Telluride Fire Protection District and CDOT personnel all responded to the scene.
Closures lasted hours, and the highway fully opened just after 7 p.m., which was “remarkable,” given the severity of the slides, Lilly said, adding the Saturday slides were “the worst of the year.”
“It was not safe down there. Our deputies were in potential harm’s way with rockfall coming down. We were very concerned with how many motorists were in line there. We had more weather moving in with some strong cells of activity. It was a very fluid, pardon the pun, situation,” she said.
The hours-long delays did not sit well with some local motorists, however, as deputies had to get involved in two separate “road rage-type” incidents, including one that was “near blows,” Lilly explained.
“When we have deputies that are down there dealing with a very serious emergency situation, with more rain coming in and debris falling, that involves their safety, they don’t need to be distracted by people behaving poorly and being impatient. … That’s ridiculous,” she added. “We’ve always gotten cooperation and understanding and patience. That’s what we’re used to. We really do realize the level of inconvenience for everyone. We can’t control weather last I checked.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe, manage traffic and use the resources we have to clean up safely and efficiently and get people back to driving to where they need to go.”
Certain areas in the Telluride region received up to two inches of rainfall over the weekend, according to Erin Walter, meteorologist at Grand Junction’s National Weather Service office.
“Basically, isolated areas were receiving more, just depending on where the core of the storm fell,” she explained. “Some issues we saw this week are that we had very slow-moving storms over the San Juans, so they persisted over the same areas, or would often redevelop over the same areas. We were getting heavy rainfall rates over some very susceptible hillsides that tend to have debris flow or mudslides. … We had not had a good monsoon push of moisture that we’re seeing this year in the last five years.”
While there was a flash flood warning in effect as of press time Tuesday afternoon, Walter explained that there will be a slight reprieve from heavier rains through the end of this week. She cautioned that people who are thinking about going into the backcountry should check the weather regularly and expect afternoon thunderstorms in higher terrains, which often include lightning.
“It is kind of interesting this week. We are getting a little bit of a break. There’s high pressure that’s building over the great basin, really making its appearance more evident (Wednesday) and into the end of the week. We’ll start to get some dry, northwest flow that’s going to erode some of that moisture. In the higher terrains, since we had so much moisture, there is a lot of low lingering moisture that will still probably trigger those afternoon thunderstorms. It just won’t be as widespread as what we’ve been seeing the last 10 days or so,” she said. “There are hints of that monsoonal setup redeveloping by early next week. It looks like, basically, Wednesday through Sunday can be a break from the monsoon. That’ll at least give us a break from flash flooding and debris flows.”
For the most up-to-date weather, visit weather.gov/gjt. To sign up for county emergency alerts, visit public.coderedweb.com.
