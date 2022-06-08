Looking for Bluegrass tickets? Too late: the 2022 festival is completely sold out.
The event draws more than 10,000 festivarians to the box canyon. Many will be here before Thursday, the day the fest officially begins.
Beautiful, and potentially dangerous: there’s no telling how many visitors — or new residents, or for that matter, even seasoned residents — are truly wildfire-savvy. Meanwhile, southwestern Colorado is in a serious drought. “We’re looking at pretty warm temperatures” — indeed, 8-12 degrees higher-than-normal temps — during the next week, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Stearns said, “and there is really very little chance” — less than 10 percent, he estimated — of moisture between Sunday and Wednesday.
“It feels like an abrupt change,” Stearns said, after unseasonably cool temperatures this spring. “But in fact,” he said, “this is the typical summertime June pattern. We should be expecting warm.”
We unfortunately shouldn’t necessarily be expecting wet. “The biggest misnomer is that monsoon season,” which arrives in July, “means moisture,” Stearns said. “Everyone associates monsoons with thunderstorms,” and drenching rains, “and that’s just not the case. It’s unfortunate” that this misunderstanding “has been so deep-rooted in the culture of the Southwest for so long, to be honest. If you look it up in the dictionary, ‘monsoon’ means a change in wind direction. Thunderstorms are a byproduct of that.”
Above-normal temperatures, little moisture in the forecast, maybe not a lot after that: add them all up, and the risk of wildfires remains high.
On Sunday, there will be a fun ice-cream social in Mountain Village with a serious purpose: to inform the public about the risk of wildfires, and how to prepare for them (Mountain Village offers a wildfire preparedness page at bit.ly/MVPrepared).
The first step, experts agree, is to sign up for emergency notifications. Code Red, for example, alerts you not only to the presence of wildfires, but passes along all “critical community alerts,” such as evacuation notices, boil-water directives and missing child reports, via a text to your phone.
There is a link to sign up for Code Red from the website WestSlopeFireInfo.com, which offers extensive information on exactly how to prepare for a wildfire (there are separate lists on packing a tool kit, a food kit, a water kit and clothing and specialty items, as well as advice on planning for special needs, planning for pets and more).
The website also offers current warnings and fire restrictions for Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, as well as local information from the BLM and the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre and Gunnison Forests, collectively known as GMUG.
Click on San Miguel County, for example, and you’ll find links to the county’s website, emergency management, and its Facebook page. The link also discloses that as of May 26, the West End of San Miguel County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions; useful to know if you’re planning on camping out.
Another site with much good information about wildfire preparedness is West Region Wildfire Council (cowildfire.org).
Residents and visitors to the Western Slope “absolutely need to be careful all the time” when it comes to wildfires, NWS forecaster Stearns said. From a meteorological perspective, “If we stay hot and dry, the question is, do we get the wind, which spreads fire? Do we get lightning? None of that matters,” he added, “if we already have ignition sources from the people.”
