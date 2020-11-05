The Telluride School District expected to be impacted by COVID-19 throughout the year. The first and only positive tests were announced Oct. 26, when a freshman and senior from the same household received such results. Students were sent home that day, while learning went remote since then. Peers and staff members who were in close contact with students who tested positive have been quarantining for the recommended 14-day period.
“Last week we had our first positive case that affected the Telluride School District. Two different grades were affected, but the two positive cases came from the same household. All of the staff and students who were affected have been quarantining, and we have them all tested. So far we’ve only had one other positive case come from this specific incident and it was a social interaction that was the cause of transmission,” San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said during Wednesday’s county commissioner meeting.
Separately, a Telluride Elementary School teacher tested positive over the weekend.
“Their classroom, as well as any other close contacts, are also quarantining, and they’ll be testing once we reach that seven-day optimal testing after exposure, so lots to learn there still,” Franklin said.
The teacher and students who tested positive have not been publicly identified.
Superintendent John Pandolfo explained two more students were still waiting on test results, as of Thursday morning, according to a letter he sent out Wednesday night.
“There are seven additional students who, as of (Wednesday) morning, San Miguel County was not aware were getting tested, as it turns out, a few of those seven were tested (Wednesday),” he said.
Hybrid learning at Telluride Middle/High School will most likely resume Monday, according to Pandolfo, as staff and students who were quarantining will be able to return.
“Our plan is to resume hybrid learning at THS on Monday, as all close contact staff and students will have cleared their quarantine period by then,” he said. “With 11 staff still quarantining Thursday and Friday, resuming hybrid learning earlier is not an option, as we would not have the staff to cover the building.”
At Telluride Elementary School, close contacts will continue to quarantine through Nov. 12.
“One thing we learned from the TES event is that even small group staff meetings should not occur in person, as that caused additional staff to quarantine who would not have otherwise. Moving forward we will have all of these meetings be remote,” Pandolfo said.
Before the positive tests, the district planned to have prioritized groups on campus more than two days per week. Such groups will begin to attend classes in person more over the next couple weeks, and the district is focusing on how to handle end-of-semester assessments the weeks of Dec 7 and Dec. 14.
The delay in test results factored into the district’s timeline. Officials are now exploring their options with COVIDCheck Colorado, which is “a social benefit enterprise of the Gary Community Investment Company, represents a philanthropic health consortium whose mission is to help Coloradans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to our community safely,” according to covidcheckcolorado.org.
“One of the challenges we faced over the past week was the delay in getting test results back for students. In some cases, this kept our staff members home, as they were household members of student close contacts,” Pandolfo said. “This gives more incentive to put testing in place for students through COVIDCheck Colorado, as the turnaround time for COVIDCheck is excellent.
“We are working with COVIDCheck to get this in place, so expect a message out to families soon with a sign-up link. If we can work with San Miguel County to use their new mobile test vehicle, which they are working on deploying, we can set up a very efficient process for future events to test close contact students on site and get results back quickly.”
Both Franklin and Pandolfo agreed that all the negative tests are evidence that the systems the school district has in place are working.
“Overall, I just have to give kudos to the school for being so quick and responsive given the cases, but also having all of these negative tests in the classroom settings and not seeing any spread there from this one snapshot really does lean to how safe of an environment that the schools have set up. And how all these different layers of protection are actually working, getting put into place and are making a difference,” Franklin said.
Similarly, Pandolfo said the lack of spread is “positive news” and that “the safest place for students to be is in school.”
“Based on the test results we have received, we can infer that spread of the virus did not happen in our schools,” he said. “ … We know that we can’t control what happens outside of school, but our hope is that the recent events highlight the importance of being diligent about following the 5 Commitments outside of school as well as inside.”
As of press time Thursday afternoon, the county had 111 positive cases, including six active, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Cases have been on the rise recently, not only in the county but also across the state and country, and officials have continued to stress the importance of following best public health practices.
“We know all of this is extremely stressful for our staff, students and families. Sometimes it feels like people are coming from different directions and with different interests. In addition, for some people it feels like things are changing too fast, and for others like we are not making progress fast enough,” Pandolfo said. “For some it feels like there is not enough information and transparency, and for others it feels like information overload. We hear these perspectives day in and day out. In stressful times, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that we are all in this together, and that there is no ‘us’ and ‘them.’ We need to slow down, take a deep breath and think about ‘them’ with empathy and compassion.”
