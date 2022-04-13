Local athletes at Telluride CrossFit are working out for a good cause. Starting this week through April 30, members are participating in "Sit up For Pups 2022" organized by the nonprofit Barbells for Bullies. The goal of the fundraiser is to "do as many sit-ups as possible as a fitness community in the month of April, to raise awareness for the millions of dogs in need of a home in the U.S.," according Barbells for Bullies’ website at barbellsforbullies.org.
According to Robin Jones, owner of Telluride CrossFit, the gym participates in many different fundraisers throughout the year. They fundraise for local and national organizations like the San Miguel Resource Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Compared to previous events that lasted only a day or a single workout, Sit Ups for Pups is through the entire month of April.
"They (the members) are always supportive and want to help out. Quite a few people are away, and so they're not going to the gym necessarily, while they're on vacation, so they saw this as a good way of keeping active, whether or not they're doing CrossFit and more than just sit-ups, but as an active part of their day to do these,” Jones said.
Members and athletes of the gym can join the Telluride CrossFit team and fundraise themselves by sharing the donation link via email, social media or other avenues. Jones has raised $400, and the Telluride CrossFit team has collectively raised almost $1,000 so far. As of Tuesday, Jones completed 1,210 sit-ups. She estimates the team has done over 4,500 sit-ups this month. The team's ultimate goal is 10,000 sit-ups before the end of the fundraiser.
Heather Chase, Telluride CrossFit member and coach, owns a rescue dog named Huck. She discovered the Sit ups for Pups campaign after following Barbells for Bullies on Instagram and suggested the fundraiser to Jones.
"It's an intersection of things I care about quite a lot (shelter animals and weightlifting). … Robin, the owner of Telluride CrossFit, has always had an open line of communication for ideas to support nonprofits, as well as get our athletes moving … and since we both have adopted dogs from shelters I felt like this one would be a good fit for us to jump in on," Chase said.
Barbells for Bullies is a 501c3 nonprofit that hosts fitness competitions across the country to raise money and awareness for animal rescues. While the nonprofit supports all breeds, they place emphasis on dogs commonly referred to as "bully breeds." The term bully breed encompasses countless dog breeds, including American Bulldogs, Boston Terriers and even pugs. Pit bulls, which are technically not a breed, nor recognized as such by the American Kennel Club, are one of the most common types of dogs found in shelters. The grouping "pit bull" typically refers to breeds like the American Pit Bull Terrier, the American Bully, American Staffordshire Terrier and Staffordshire Terrier.
Barbels for Bullies estimates over 800,000 pit bull dogs are euthanized every year, and they spend three times longer in shelters than other breeds. This is because such dogs are vastly misunderstood. They are extremely loyal, playful, loving and easy to train.
A December 2017 study from the American Temperament Test Society found 87.4 percent of the American Pit Bull Terrier passed the temperament test, whereas the popular Golden Retriever averaged a score of 85.6 percent.
When the Telluride Humane Society heard about Telluride CrossFit's participation in the fundraiser, they jumped on the opportunity to spotlight them within the community, humane society president Ellen Williamson said.
"Pre-COVID, shelter numbers were already high, and in the last 12 months, shelters have literally been so overwhelmed that pets have been placed in make-shift kennels in offices, bathrooms and staff members' own dining rooms simply to intake the record number of animals people are surrendering," Williamson said.
Jones, who already has one dog that she rescued, is passionate about helping shelter dogs in any way she can.
"It's important. There are so many animals in need and so many in the system. While I'm not ready to adopt another dog myself, we try and do our best to help them," Jones said.
To donate in support of the Telluride CrossFit team and the Sit ups For Pups 2022 campaign during April, visit its Instagram page @telluridecf and click the link in their bio. For more information about Barbells for Bullies and to donate directly to the organization, visit barbellsforbullies.org.
