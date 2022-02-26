Firecracker sledding hill in Telluride Town Park reopened last week after being temporarily closed since Feb. 14 due to unsafe conditions. Telluride Parks and Recreation Director, Stephanie Jaquet, attributed the reopening to the recent snowfall.
"The previous conditions were pretty icy from the freeze-thaw cycle that we were in for a while,” she said. ‘It was creating some concerning speeds, and the length of the run of the sleds was concerning."
While the outdoor core ice rink opened on Dec. 22 and closed on Feb. 21, the outdoor volleyball rink opened on Jan. 14 and remains open. All Nordic trails in Town Park also remain open.
"I am very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication by the Parks and Recreation Department team for the daily facility maintenance and management for these highly utilized and cherished facilities for our local community and visitors," said Jaquet.
Jaquet explained she wanted to see the outdoor volleyball rink remain open until President's Day, so she is happy with the season's outcome. Now that the sledding hill has reopened, Jaquet encouraged the use of protective equipment, like helmets, when on Firecracker Hill.
"And be observant of the conditions and cautious as they sled to avoid injury," she added.
The Adil family, who were visiting from Arizona with friends, spent a portion of their day on Thursday sledding in Town Park. They first learned about the hill in 2021 after asking around in Mountain Village.
"Last year when we were up here, we asked at the ski resort in Mountain Village where we were allowed to sled, and they directed us down here, so that's how we found it out," said Amber Adil.
Adil's 15-year-old son, Liam, found sledding to be a bit scarier than skiing, as he had less control going down a hill on a sled than skis. However, his favorite part of sledding was hitting the bumps at the end, whereas his younger brother's favorite part was his somersault through the air.
"I went backward, and I hit this huge bump and did a somersault!" explained 9-year-old Ayman.
The Adils brought their own sleds, but sleds can be rented in Town Park at the Telluride Nordic Center for $8 a day.
On the other side of the park at the volleyball ice rink, Erica Tershy and her daughter Navia were lacing up figure skates they had just rented from the Nordic Center. Tershy explained they used to live full time in Telluride but had to move back to California during COVID. Now, they split their time between california and Telluride. They decided to visit Town Park and skate to take a break from skiing on the mountain.
"We've just been skiing too many days in a row," said Erica.
Navia echoed her mother's thoughts.
"We just got too tired of skiing yesterday with a powder day," she said.
According to Jaquet, there have been no significant changes in conditions compared to last year. However, every year usage of the facilities at Town Park continues to increase.
"But in general, with the climate changing, it is more difficult to both get outdoor facilities up and running and to keep them open," Jaquet said.
The Nordic trails in the park will remain open as long as there is snow on the ground, and the parks and rec department will continue to groom them daily. Traditionally, the trails are open until the mountain closes, if not longer, Jaquet explained.
The Hanley Ice Rink, the facility that has been open for the longest with a starting date of Oct. 13, closes for the season on Mar. 10. Because hockey season is wrapping up, these last few weeks offer more available times for public skate and drop-in hockey. After Mar. 10, crews will melt the ice and put in a multipurpose floor. The building will then be used as an indoor practice facility for sports like lacrosse and soccer.
For more information about facilities and activities in and around Town Park, visit telluride-co.gov and click on "Parks and Recreation."
