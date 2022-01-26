In December, Adrian Bergere was officially named executive director of the San Miguel Watershed Coalition (SMWC), an independent nonprofit established in 1997 that works to maintain and improve the ecological health of all 80 miles of the free-flowing San Miguel River and its connected watershed system, including rivers, lakes, wetlands and tributaries. Now, Bergere and Western Colorado University graduate student Paul Kieras are looking to enlist interested landowners in a processed-based restoration project that utilizes beaver dam analogues (BDAs) to achieve wetland restoration, increasing water for a healthier environment across the watershed.
“Beavers happen to be these wonderful, ecological engineers that a lot of our ecological systems are based around,” Bergere explained. “They are what we call a ‘keystone species.’ Their positive impacts far outweigh their negative impacts on environment and infrastructure. We’re looking to use beavers for regional stream and wetlands restoration.”
Bergere added that by utilizing BDAs across the region as a low-tech, low-cost solution that “mimics hydrologic, ecologic and geomorphic processes” that a natural beaver dam would provide to a stream, along with post-assisted log structures and flow devices or “beaver deceivers,” SMWC hopes to establish beaver complexes which help slow the flow of water and create wetland complexes.
“What we’re looking to do is give the rivers a step-up to help store some of its natural processes so these same rivers will reconnect to their flood plain to re-charge and revitalize surrounding wetlands,” Bergere said.
Bergere and Kieras, along with the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, are currently identifying optimal sites across the watershed to install these BDAs. Bergere hopes to establish a program rather than a series of projects by creating a portfolio of work and a knowledge base for contractors so that this program can operate long into the future. They are also exploring multiple funding sources for the planning and execution of this program, including local and state granting opportunities.
“Right now we’re looking for volunteers who want to get involved in this kind of restoration work; people who have land up on the mesas with tributaries that carry year-round flows and want to establish beaver ponds on their property which are a crucial habitat for juvenile trout,” Bergere said.
High-tech engineering work is not required, though property owners will need hydrology and ecological experts to ensure that minimally invasive installation occurs in optimal locations.
“And then you let the beaver take it from there,” Bergere added.
With a background in natural resource conservation and hydrology, Kieras is part of a Western Colorado cohort of graduate students who are all living in Telluride and working remotely on master’s degrees in environmental management (MEM).
“There was a recognition that having a program that requires students to complete a real-world master’s project that seeks to address environmental or social issues in their local or regional community could be a huge asset to a town like Telluride,” explained Garrett Smith, a lecturer in the MEM program and Telluride Institute chair.
His goal, he said, is to solidify the program in Telluride, and make it so that local and regional organizations and agencies identify these MEM students as assets to help solve real-world problems.
“I want the program to be sustainable and for it to become attainable to students from all walks of life across the Four Corners region,” Smith explained. “I would also like to see the students who enroll in the program stay in the community past graduation and continue to either work on projects that were part of their master’s work or take on other leadership roles.”
All MEM students are required to complete a 600-hour project in their second year to identify a local or regional issue and partner with an organization or agency to develop and implement the project. Other cohort MEM students are working with EcoAction Partners on a climate adaptation plan, Chris Hazen at Terra Firma on a payment for ecosystem services project and the Telluride Institute on a range of projects from outdoor education to indigenous programming.
“Thinking to the future, I believe the program becomes a staple with a formal space in town where students, organizations, agencies, and community members can interact with one another,” Smith said.
The beaver-wetlands program will serve as Kieras’ capstone project for his MEM degree.
“Given my background, I would like to get involved in river wetlands restoration projects,” he said. “The prospect of getting an actual program going for wetlands restoration really excites me because it’s going to hopefully allow me to have a job I’m really passionate about in Telluride.”
For more information on the SMWC, visit sanmiguelwatershed.org. For more information on Western Colorado’s MEM program, go to western.edu/program/master-environmental-management-mem.
