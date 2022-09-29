‘Tis the season for budget work. As part of its budget process the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard from several department heads in a Wednesday work session, including the planning and parks and open space directors. Each department head prepared a work plan for the upcoming year that gives the commissioners a monetary outlook that they will consider as they craft the 2023 budget. There is no lack of projects as planning head Kaye Simonson and parks director Janet Kask each outlined for the board, working off a set of questions posed by county manager Mike Bordogna.
For Simonson and her staff, a revised master plan tops the list.
“The vision from our department over the next year and beyond is to establish comprehensive vision for the future growth and development of San Miguel County and update our plans, policies and codes to support the commissioners’ mission to ensure our residents are healthy flourishing and that our communities are safe and, and vibrant,” she said. “And then to incorporate sustainability and resiliency into all plans and codes. A lot of our code is 20 years old or more, so there are definitely things where we can be moving along.”
The planning department’s purview is land use and development and how that dovetails into the direction the BOCC would like to take, Simonson explained.
“ … understanding what you as the commissioners want, and then how that gets rolled into what we in the planning department can be doing,” she said.
At the top of her list, as detailed in her staff memo, is the Telluride Regional Area Master Plan update, which should be complete by early summer of 2023. Within that update are considerations such as land use, transportation, housing, utilities, economic development sustainability, climate, community and others.
“The work plan for next year, of course, the big thing is the regional master plan,” Simonson said. “And that'll take us well into summer and after that, we'll be moving on to additional planning activities.”
Some of those projects include embarking on a Down Valley Master Plan, a slew of revised or new Land Use Code amendments, the ongoing work of converting paper files to digital formats — a multi-year project — staff and county planning commissioner member training, and ongoing work on wildfire mitigation as it relates to land use.
“I am advocating for the creation of a wildfire coordinator position,” Simonson wrote in her memo. “This person would work to prepare and implement Land Use Code and building code measures related to wildfire safety, work with natural resources staff on landscape scale vegetation management projects, and work with emergency management personnel regarding wildfire preparedness, prevention and response. Most importantly, the Wildfire Coordinator would work with residents and community groups to provide technical assistance with respect to fuels reduction and wildfire preparedness on private property.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed reservations about such a position, especially if writing new code would be part of any potential job description.
“I'm not there with you on this,” Cooper said. “ … I think we need to look at our natural resources and we need to bring in that expertise, which we don't have in-house to write those codes. And then we need to determine if our policy is going to shift into enforcement. We have not had a policy of enforcement.”
Simonson said her department is also working on making interactions with the public more streamlined and user-friendly.
“It is hoped that with the implementation of SmartGOV and the addition of staff, we will be able to improve our processes, particular with regards to public contact,” she said. “We also hope to continue improving our website and public information resources, and to keep moving toward digital records.”
The county’s parks and open space director Janet Kask also spoke with the BOCC Wednesday regarding her department’s vision for the future.
“My vision is to continue with providing top-notch service, while pursuing innovative improvements to our existing parks and trails, while bringing the new Mill Creek Park under our purview, improving upon our infrastructure at the Fairgrounds, securing the conveyance of the Matterhorn Mill structure with some land, preserving additional land conservation easements, expanding upon the County’s PES (Payment for Ecosystem Servies) program with attracting and educating new participants,” she wrote in her overview.
In keeping with the BOCC’s goal to address carbon neutrality, Kask said her department is striving to attain that marker, too. She wrote that expanding the PES program was a pathway and could be accomplished by, “providing more technical assistance, educational materials and outreach will assist in cultivating relationships to identify and attract new participants to expand upon our soil health practices to lead to additional soil health for new carbon sequestration to occur as a result over time.”
Like her counterpart in the planning department, Kask outlined a host of either new or ongoing projects that keep parks and open space busy. Some upcoming projects include the new Mill Creek Park on the Spur west of Brown Homestead, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access to the county courthouse, an upgrade of infrastructure at the county fairgrounds and ongoing projects with the county’s historic and open space commissions, that include trails projects, work with the San Juan Scenic Byway and cataloging the county’s historic cemeteries. As with any ambitious workplan, Kask acknowledged the possibility that not all goals will come to fruition.
“To me, progress is measured in identified goals. Initiative and projects are started and hopefully, seen through to fruition. However, not all projects will be completed as initially planned. Therefore, progress is also measured by a content and satisfied staff who are proud of their accomplishments and acknowledged for their efforts and hard work,” she said. “Not all projects and goals will develop due to unforeseen mitigating circumstances, but keeping an open mind, taking next steps forward and even potentially reassessing goals can be a valuable learning experience as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.