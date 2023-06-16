50th fest gets underway, blowing minds and breaking boundaries

The 50th Telluride Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday, quickly quenching the thirst of folks who’d waited anywhere from a year to a lifetime to make it to the event that put Telluride on the musical map.
There was more rain in a single day than the festival sometimes gets over a three-year period, but there was little indication that any in the crowd had their experience dampened by downpours.
It took evacuation orders to get festival-goers out of Town Park — “Can’t Stop Now,” as a New Grass Revival song goes — during a lightning storm at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday until the music could resume later.
After 50 years in Telluride, you learn a little something about the layers required, and folks were slathering on sunscreen and donning gobs of Gore-Tex rain gear, all on the single opening day of the 50th fest.
Chris Thile led off the lineup, in keeping with his debut album, “Leading Off” — released when Thile was 13 years old and produced by Hot Rize’s Pete “Dr. Banjo” Wernick. He engaged the audience in helping pick some reels to open the festival with, and included festival favorite “Whiskey Before Breakfast” and “Salt Creek,” a song he’d played for Bill Monroe as a kid backstage at Telluride. Monroe gave him a quarter for his performance.
The Thursday morning set allowed fans to get close up to Thile. He’s never lacked confidence, and he’s made the Telluride stage his own over the years, feeding off the crowd as he interpreted everything from Ecclesiastes to Jack White to Leonard Cohen via Buffy Saint Marie.
Early arrivers also got an early festival highlight from the band Long Jon, which turned out to be a Dierks Bentley side project.
The unbilled superstar is a recent festival favorite, due to his love of bluegrass, new grass, and Telluride-itself-grass, and as a resident of the mountain town, he’s known for sitting in with headliner acts, but to take the stage with virtually no fanfare at an early Thursday hour gave multiple festivarians a moment to remember.
Bentley mixed roadhouse songs with a core of his hot-picking Nashville pals (including a cameo appearance by the “King of Telluride,” Sam Bush) with tales of his mountain bike rides on the single-track trails winding up the peaks surrounding Telluride. Folks were still talking about the set as they lined up for day two on Friday.
Fiddler Natalie McMaster made a welcome return to Telluride for her fourth festival, joined by her husband Donnell Leahy, in case one step-dancing fiddler wasn’t enough.
The Nova Scotians electrified the crowd, offering Canadian bookends with a quieter set from Calgary’s Bella White. If you’re a dance aficionado you may have had to shield your eyes from the sight of thousands of festival-goers answering the irresistible urge to shake a leg, but for music lovers, McMaster is unsurpassed in her blending of traditional fiddle tunes with contemporary influences and tastes.
By early evening Thursday, it was time to make way for giants.
Del McCoury sparkled in his set — and we’re not just talking about the rhinestones in his Grand Ole Opry-esque suit.
McCoury was the first of two of Bill Monroe’s former Bluegrass Boys to take the stage, picking their way through a set that would have made the father of bluegrass proud.
If you’re starting a list of top Telluride Bluegrass Festival songs of all time, you might as well cut to the chase and start with McCoury. His take on Richard Thompson’s iconic “52 Vincent Black Lightning” has the rare distinction of surpassing Thompson’s own interpretation, and seasoned festivarians have had ample opportunity to see both masters play the classic in Telluride’s box canyon setting, including one Thursday night from McCoury that did not disappoint.
While Telluride reunions abound on tarps scattered throughout the grounds, it’s a little rarer for a band to plan a reunion on stage.
But Bela Fleck and the Flecktones have been a rarity since they first came together for an old “Lonesome Pine Special” back in the ‘80s.
It’s been a few years since they last toured, but they took the stage Thursday night after warming up with a handful of dates — presumably to cover the gas money to Telluride.
Fleck’s mind-blowing banjo scaled new peaks Thursday, channeling everyone from George Gershwin to guest ngoni player from Mali, Bassekou Kouyate, who joined Fleck on-stage, calling himself “The Bela Fleck of Africa,” and noting that in Africa, Fleck is known as “the Bassekou Kouyate of the American banjo.”
he ngoni is a two-stringed instrument, and crowd members expressed astonishment at Kouyate’s ability to “totally thrash” with just two strings.
Things got seriously psychedelic when The String Cheese Incident returned to the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage for their first Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 10 years.
The String Cheese Incident is another band whose origins are deep in Telluride, with guitarist Billy Nershi catching big-time bluegrass bugs in his tenure as a cook at the Floradora Saloon and Keith Mosley deciding to be a musician while joining an after-hours jam on a street corner in Telluride following one festival.
Their set was as solid as ever, and tight enough to belie the innovation behind the band’s precedent-setting jam-grass invention.
They reached back in their catalogue while showcasing a new single and making way for big-time guest artists with Del McCoury and Sam Bush.
McCoury came out and played “I Saw the Light” with the band — a Hank Williams song McCoury used to play with Monroe, and his sparkling rhinestones under String Cheese’s psychotic light show captured the span of influences any given moment in Telluride can offer.
Bush closed the show with String Cheese, reviving another entry for the Telluride Top 40 — New Grass Revival’s hyper-gospel-grass original, “Reach.”
It’s the kind of moment that makes Telluride so special — the masters of one iteration of genre-busting music jamming with their musical forefather in capturing a first-generation classic that helped redefine the kind of music Telluride hosts.
The music never seemed to stop, and Friday quickly built to an early crescendo when Peter Rowan took the stage as the Planet was heading to press.
Rowan, another alum of Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys and a compatriot of Jerry Garcia, David Grisman and Vassar Clements from their “Old and in the Way” days, has made a habit of reinventing himself annually at Telluride.
Friday afternoon he twanged it up early, offering a barely recognizable version of “Land of the Navajo” that was like no other version of what may hold an undisputed claim at the top of the charts of Telluride’s greatest hits.
Rowan was on electric guitar for the song, and with a new tenor sax player in his band and Telluride mainstay Larry Atamanuik contributing on drums, their trip through new dimensions brought the crowd on board for a wild ride, culminating in Rowan’s signature wailing to echo off the 13,000-foot peaks surrounding the stage.
Rowan started out on mandolin, and his psychedelic trance grass version of “Cold, Rain, and Snow” found new heights in Telluride’s Town Park.
It’s good to be charitable when we can, but the sentiment in the crowd Friday was that we’d like to see Rowan begging, stealing, or borrowing two nickels and a dime for that “Midnight Moonlight” phone call for another 50 years.
His electric set-closing take on Bo Diddley’s “Not Fade Away” had them dancing in the aisles throughout the festival grounds and prompted the perfect haiku-sized crowd review from a passing festivarian: “Unbelievable — every song was perfect!”
Rowan’s been doing it in Telluride for nearly 50 years, and his shape-shifting shamanism with any number of strings at his fingertips is Exhibit A on a half century that could only take place in Telluride.
