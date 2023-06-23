Three affordable housing developments advance

Nonprofit affordable housing developer Rural Homes is creating three demonstration housing projects in Norwood, Ridgway and Ouray to serve as pilot programs for workforce housing in high-country rural communities.
By building 100 affordable homes in the region, Rural Homes generates and supplies real data around the process, sharing it with partners who may then replicate and scale similar projects across the state.
NORWOOD
There are still six new, two-bedroom (plus “flex” room) homes available for purchase at the Pinion Park deed restricted housing development in Norwood. Per the request of Rural Homes Director Paul Major, earlier this month the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted to reclassify the Pinion Park three-bedroom units as two-bedroom units (plus “flex room”), tweaking deed restriction guidelines.
Major explained that these [formerly] three-bedroom homes are essentially two-bedrooms with an 81-square-foot “flex” room appropriate for an office or nursery.
Deed restriction requires at least two residents to live in a three-bedroom home. With mortgage rates and occupancy requirements as significant factors in the BOCC’s approval, the reclassification opens a larger buyer pool for the remaining six Pinion Park homes.
Of the 20-plus immigrant households who explored Pinion Park housing, Rural Homes Project Coordinator and Outreach Manager Sheamus Croke is currently working to get three contracted Latino buyers across the finish line in the homebuying process.
As the first housing development Rural Homes has completed, Pinion Park has provided important lessons.
Major said that because the Fading West modular home factory was late in delivering the homes, the completion schedule spilled into the early-winter months.
“If you’re trying to build with a laser focus on cost — keeping homes as affordable as possible — building in the winter adds 30% to your cost,” he explained.
Moving forward, Rural Homes will time the remaining projects in Ridgway and Ouray to better align with buyers’ expectations and the realities of construction.
RIDGWAY
The lottery application deadline for 14 deed-restricted Wetterhorn homes in Ridgway was on May 31, and the lottery took place on June 15.
There were two tiers of eligibility for the Ridgway lottery: Those who work within the boundaries of the Ridgway School District and those who work outside of that boundary. The latter applicants were considered “exceptions,” whose circumstances were considered by the town housing board. Among the latter group, two applicants from Telluride were ultimately denied participating in the lottery leaving 15 applicants vying for 14 homes.
Ridgway local Barthold Lichtenbelt, who was instrumental in identifying the plot for the homes and in securing a donor for the land,
drew the lottery numbers at Ridgway Town Hall.
“The lottery is a very dynamic process — depending on what a homebuyer can afford, when they’re picked, and whether they can still afford a house that remains — there’s a lot of tension,” Major said.
Impact Development Services conducted the lottery process. Once the lottery numbers were drawn, program and lottery administrator Ross Valdez began reaching out to households in the order they were drawn. He reports that half the qualified home buyers are single-person households, and the other half are families.
“Although it’s common for the less-expensive homes to be top of the selection list, Rural Homes was able to secure below-market mortgage rates for applicants with incomes of 80% AMI or less,” Valdez said. “This maximizes purchasing power and allows buyers to purchase a higher cost home.”
Crews are currently pouring home foundations and constructing roads and sidewalks for the Wetterhorn neighborhood and will start framing garages presently.
About half of the homes have already shipped from the Fading West factory in Buena Vista to Ridgway and are stored in giant, white-wrapped boxes at the Ridgway fairgrounds. The rest of the homes are expected to arrive in a couple weeks.
Beginning on July 17, crews will place homes on foundations, then it’s a sprint to finish with the hope of having homeowners move in come September.
OURAY
At Tuesday night’s Ouray Town Council meeting, officials gave unanimous approval with conditions for Rural Homes to begin building two phases of the Waterview deed restricted housing development located on a nine-acre parcel on Uncompahgre Street.
The initial phase of the town’s first large-scale affordable housing project allows for construction of 22 of 65 new, two- and three-bedroom homes on the south end of the parcel. Rural Homes intends to break ground on this first phase immediately.
“The factory will start building these homes in August for delivery in September,” Major said. “We’ll get the foundations poured and the houses on the foundations before winter.”
Three of the homes in Ouray are designed and pre-licensed for home child care.
“This summer we’ll be working with Bright Futures to run an accelerator to attract and train people who might be interested in both home ownership and starting a home-based child care operation, which is ideal in rural-based communities,” added Major.
Rural Homes intends to deed part of its property to the City of Ouray so land can be incorporated into the river park. There’s also space to accommodate a transit bus turn around area, bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations.
Visit www.ruralhomes.com for more information regarding Rural Homes.
