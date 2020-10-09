For many months now, Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk has not traveled more than 50 miles away from her home in Towaoc, a town of over 1,000 inhabitants and the headquarters of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, tribal leaders implemented restrictions to protect those living on the reservation from the disease, including travel restrictions limiting outings to within a 50-mile radius from the reservation. For those wishing to travel further, a 14-day quarantine period would be required, Lopez-Whiteskunk noted during a recent phone conversation.
It’s also been unusually quiet in Towaoc: a curfew limits residents of the reservation from venturing out between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“For the majority of the time we’ve had a curfew,” Lopez-Whiteskunk said of the past seven months of virus-related restrictions, adding with a chuckle, “The community gets really, really, really quiet, which is unusual.”
Lopez-Whiteskunk, 51, was born and raised in the Four Corners area and currently resides in Towaoc, situated on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation just south of Cortez. For many years she worked in the tribe’s information technology department, and served as an elected tribal council member from 2013-2016. Currently a full-time student at Western Colorado University earning a Master’s degree in environmental management, the grandmother of 12 keeps busy, despite the added stress of the pandemic.
“I would say that a lot of people during this time period have needed additional mental health support,” she said. “We feel the tension of the moment. Some days are better than others. We feel the stress of the situation, but then looking back on history some of our elders have tried to speak to us and say, ‘Our people have lived through a lot of different health issues, being put on the reservation and having to accept the government’s support. Smallpox, whooping cough -— we’ve come through a lot of times like that.’ We just need to do our best and be strong and stick close to our guiding principles and prayers.”
The reservation’s tribal leadership has implemented support systems during the pandemic to protect its inhabitants, especially the more vulnerable. Elder residents have been outfitted with green and red cards in plastic sleeves to hang from the front door handle: green indicates general well-being, while red alerts leadership to send somebody by to check on them and attend to any needs.
On the Southern Ute reservation, the adjacent sovereign nation just to the east, new support systems have also provided residents a critical means of support and information during the pandemic. A call center for accessing assistance or seeking information has been popular among residents, according to Virgil Morgan, a member of the Southern Ute tribe who works for the Southern Ute recreation department.
“It has been a very good tool for communication,” said Morgan, who has helped man the call center’s phone line since the community center where he worked closed due to the virus. “There’s a lot of different information out there. People are able to call in and ask questions. If people need anything, we can point them in the right direction. Sometimes people just want to talk to somebody.”
The tribe also instituted large-scale COVID-19 testing, beginning with elders, then branching out to enrolled tribal members and then to the community at large. Thanks to protective measures implemented by tribal leadership, both the Southern Ute reservation and the Ute Mountain Ute reservation have experienced relatively low numbers of coronavirus cases. For the Ute Mountain Ute reservation, numbers of cases have neared 30, with two deaths due to the virus; the Navajo Nation meanwhile, has seen cases soar over 10,000 with nearly 600 deaths.
“For the most part people have embraced” the restrictions, said Lopez-Whiteskunk. “We’re happy we have low numbers, considering we live right next door to the Navajo Nation whose numbers were through the roof.”
It hasn’t been an easy year, however, with traditional events canceled due to bans on large gatherings.
“Part of the stress that people have experienced is not being able to gather,” Lopez-Whiteskunk noted. “Pow wows got canceled, the Bear Dance was canceled.”
Morgan agreed that while restrictions on gatherings and travel have been stressful at times, he’s leaned on the support of family and his job helping people through the COVID-19 call center to get through it.
But, he said, “You realize it's for the greater good. You look at the community, realize that we’re in a better place now that we could have been — you don’t hear of many cases of COVID. You kind of have to say to yourself, even though we want to go somewhere, it's better for the community and the tribe to not take that risk.”
Lopez-Whiteskunk, for her part, emphasized her cultural values and the lessons of her upbringing as a source of strength to navigate the social isolation of the pandemic.
“Preparing for ceremony, you self-isolate for a period of time,” she observed. “We have to treat this almost like a special time, a sacred time, where we have to isolate a little bit and be aware of our resources.”
