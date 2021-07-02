On a stormy winter evening 15 years ago, neo-soul singer Amy Winehouse headed off to St. James Church, on the southwest coast of Ireland.
Winehouse was bound (as you might guess) not to attend mass, but to perform a short set from her new album, “Back to Black,” at a taping session for the Irish TV series, Other Voices. The church seated just 85. The singer “absolutely wowed the small, packed crowd,” the BBC reported. Accompanied only by her guitarist and bassist — inclement weather reportedly prevented her drummer from making the trip — Winehouse’s stripped-down sound, in that intimate setting, made a big impression (she ended the set with the emblematic kiss-off to her record company, ‘Rehab’).
Soon, Winehouse would be declared Best Female Artist at the Brit Awards, make the covers of both Spin and Rolling Stone — and her downward spiral due to substance abuse would begin in earnest. But that night, as the BBC put it, “The programme (was) about the music, not the madness.”
Winehouse’s exuberant, no-holds-barred performance inspired poet Partridge Boswell to reimagine the role of churches, not as musty, sepulchral places of existential mourning but instead as performance spaces, alive with possibility. “Grief without song is wasted pain,” Boswell writes in “Upon Hearing Amy Winehouse at St. James’ Church in Dingle.”
According to patron James, faith in works — in real acts/of creation —amplifies our part in salvation’s soundtrack/louder than wafers, wine or words of mumbled expiation…
Like a song, Boswell’s poem has its own internal music, and on Tuesday evening (in another parallel with that long-ago concert in a small church) he may recite it in an even more intimate space than St. James: that of reader’s own homes. The poem was a finalist for the 2020 Fischer Prize, conferred by the Talking Gourds poetry group, and Boswell will be this month’s guest at the online poetry series, Bardic Trails.
“Boswell’s poem was the second outstanding finalist in the 2020 Fischer Prize poetry contest judged by Claire Botter,” the Gourds’ director and co-founder, Art Goodtimes, has said. “The poem is a testament to the high quality of entries received.”
Boswell resides with his family in Vermont, but who knows — he could be reading from anyplace. “A small silver lining of the pandemic” has been the ubiquity of Zoom, which ennables the Wilkinson Public Library — a co-sponsor of the Gourds’ program, along with the Telluride Institute and Between the Covers bookstore — to beam acclaimed poets directly to anyone who cares to tune in, said Laura Colbert, director of the library’s adult programs.
Zoom “certainly broadens our reach, both in terms of guests, and audiences,” Colbert said. “We’ve seen it from both sides.”
In addition to the online reading Tuesday, numerous in-person events are in store from the library this month, she added. “July is chock-full of fun things, as always. Our theme is ‘Retro summer,’ so we’re having a retro movie night, and retro game night, but probably one of the most quintessential summer things we’re hosting is a pie contest July 12,” Colbert said. “The last time we held it was in 2019.”
Bake a pie, bring it to the library, “and we’ll take one slice for the judges,” Colbert explained. (Easy as, well…pie.)
“The last time we did it, we ended up with 14 or 15 entries. This will be our fourth contest, and it’s been getting more popular. We offer prizes for the first, second, and third place winners,” including a pie plate from an artisan who sells his wares at the Telluride Farmers Market, and a gift certificate to an online kitchen store. “It’s a wonderful event on the library’s terrace,” Colbert said. But before that happens, there’s poetry from an acclaimed scribe, perhaps on your own terrace. The Gourds’ readings “have been very popular, in part because they’re so accessible,” Colbert said. “It’s nice to take a pause in your evening and enjoy some poetry, live. It’s a rare and lovely thing.”
Vermont poet Partridge Boswell, the author of ‘Some Far Country,’ whose works have appeared in Poetry and The Gettysburg Review (among other places), will be the guest reader at Bardic Trails Tuesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Register at telluridelibrary.org/events by July 5 to receive a URL and a passcode if you’d like to attend. To learn more about the poetry club, and attend a private event for Talking Gourds Poetry Club members following the reading, visit tellurideinstitute.org/talking-gourds/.
