You may have noticed a new celebrity around town recently, and no, it’s not Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential hopeful, was photographed at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration last week warding off the cold morning with a practical brown parka and upcycled wooly gloves, and before long, the image exploded across the internet. With a little Photoshopping and some creativity, the senator, who enjoys a dedicated following, especially among young people, found his way into thousands of adventures.
He even found his way to Telluride. Bernie was spotted skiing pow, riding the gondola and traversing the Via Ferrata. He relaxed like a local on a Main Street bench and was even spotted making a nature film at the beaver pond by Town Park. At least, he was doing all of these things if you count his presence in the altered images created by local residents, including photographer Michael Mowery.
“I thought it was kind of silly at first,” said Mowery, who combed through files of his photographs to make a series of the popular Bernie images. “But then I saw so many people from both sides of the aisle enjoying it. It’s kind of unique. How often do you see that?”
Sanders, who told comedian Seth Meyers in his distinctive Brooklyn accent, that he “was just sitting there, trying to keep warm,” nonetheless seized the moment to turn the internet craze into a tangible benefit for those in need. Last week, his campaign store began selling crewneck sweatshirts with the screen-printed image of the bundled up senator, which promptly sold out. The proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Vermont, a nonprofit that provides meals and services to seniors in need. The charity can expect “a couple million dollars” from the fundraiser, by Sanders’ estimate, according to a CNN interview.
But why all the hubbub over a seemingly unremarkable image of an elderly politician staving off the cold of an outdoor wintertime event? What exactly was it that made this photo the internet darling du jour, one of the most endearing photographs to emerge from all of the pomp and circumstance of a much-anticipated presidential inauguration?
Perhaps it was the slightly askew mask, a plain blue disposable one at that, over the top of which the senator’s furrowed eyebrows seem to indicate a vague exasperation with the whole elaborate affair, though he told Myers he was simply “trying to pay attention to what was going on.” Maybe it was his crossed mittens, gifted to him by a Vermont school teacher, which lend him not only a down-to-earth air of pragmatism but somehow bring to mind the cozy, endearing quality of a beloved family dog who crosses its paws while surveying the room.
Julia Hughes, a Mountain Village resident who made her own version of the meme featuring Sanders at the top of a popular backcountry ski run in Ophir, offered another reason.
“People just love Bernie,” she said. “I think there’s something to be said for the fact that Bernie Sanders is a politician who, whether you agree with his politics or not, really seems to genuinely care about people.”
And it may be that after a relentless year of trials and tribulations, people were just hungry for a bit of fun and in need of a good laugh.
“Being able to share something that’s technically political but that’s just plain fun — it’s universally appealing,” Hughes said.
Perhaps in true Bernie fashion, the senator appreciated the fun of the viral moment, but didn’t allow it to upstage his ethic for political change over charity, despite being pleased to transform the craze into real assistance for Vermonters.
“Even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress,” he said in a written statement, “And I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”
Internet darling or not, Bernie Sanders still means business.
“For Bernie, it was just another day at the office,” Hughes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.