Telluride is a parade of festivals in summertime, all of them organized by humans and nearly all of them fixated on what we humans like to watch, how we like to pose (the Telluride Yoga Festival), what we like to listen to, even what we like to forage for.
Ellen Williamson has watched these great self-celebrations of humanity unfurl in the box canyon, summer after summer. And a thought occurred.
“Telluride has never had a dog-specific event,” she said. “Not ever.”
The founder of the Telluride Humane Society, which exists to provide safety and security for companions so many of us call best friends, decided to do something about that.
“Every dog has its day, right?” Williamson said with a laugh. “No better place than in Telluride!”
On Saturday, the humane society and Williamson are co-sponsoring Day of the Dogs, a Town Park ceremony that honors our canine companions.
“The logistics were daunting,” Williamson said of the work it took to get the go-ahead for the event from Telluride’s Parks and Recreation department.
“And they approved it for about as much time as it should take,” she added drily. Which is to say: enough for a brief blessing, and then a chance for well-behaved canines to run free for a while — an opportunity for joy for them, in other words — in a securely cordoned-off spot.
Williamson is hoping she’ll see some of the humane society’s adoptees again — and their human companions — and is looking forward to saying a prayer for those who have passed. In future years, “I hope others might say the blessing, right?” she said. But for now, she has written a poem, which she will offer to the animals-and-their-humans in attendance Saturday morning.
There will be prayer flags flying Saturday — “It will look a little like Mountainfilm,” — Williamson acknowledged, and also a little like Nepal.
“In Nepal, there is an annual event known as Kukur Tihar,” Williamson said, “where on the second day of a five-day festival, the Nepalese celebrate dogs.”
“The Hindu religion believes that dogs are sacred messengers for the gods, and that dogs will accompany souls when they pass through the gates of heaven,” she explained. “The Nepalese festival also honors a dog’s loyalty to humans, and celebrates the bonds between humans and dogs.”
“The celebration of Kukur Tihar is highlighted by a garland of fresh marigolds, known as a mala,” Williamson added, “along with a ‘tilaka’ — a Hindu red marking that is a blessing, made of red powder and yogurt and rice — on the dog’s forehead.”
As in loving homes everywhere in the world, “the dogs are given food and treats.”
And so it will be in Telluride Town Park Saturday, where in addition to treats and a blessing, fresh marigold wreaths, 1,200 of them, purchased for $3,000 by Williamson at her own expense — will be bedecked around furry necks, and tilakas will be bestowed upon willing foreheads, “and we’ll offer some treats, and an opportunity for the dogs to play.”
“It took a lot of work to get this first annual event approved by Parks and Rec, and I’m humbled and deeply grateful to all who opened the doors to make this possible,” Williamson added.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., until 8:45 a.m., “all dogs must be leashed. As they arrive in the park, the dogs will receive a mala and an optional red mark on their forehead. There will be photos taken of the dogs in this sacred Nepalese tradition, that could not be more in the spirit of Telluride,” in its own harsh, sublime mountain setting, where so many residents cherish their companion animals.
At 8:45 a.m., “we will do a blessing of dogs, and remember beloved dogs that have passed and remain with us in spirit,” Williamson said.
Playtime comes afterward. But first, a prayer. “May you be blessed,” it begins, “and always wake with a spring in your step, and a wag of your tail; to rays of sunshine and your favorite trail…may you be blessed, and always know your bowl to be full, your bed to be warm; a roof over your head and shelter from the storm.
“May you be blessed, whether you sit before me here, or watch from heaven above. I am forever grateful. You gave me unconditional love.”
“I hope this free event can be enjoyed by the community, and equally shared by our faithful friends,” Williamson said.
Of the blessing she wrote, she seemed to channel the same, sweet spirit that good dogs convey to their humans every day.
Said Williamson, “I tried.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.