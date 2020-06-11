Do your part. It’s been the common refrain of public health officials during the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s just as fitting now, as the country has exploded in protest in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others at the hands of police or vigilantes.
Across the country, millions have marched in the streets. Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has exploded on social media. As the spotlight on racial injustice has intensified, millions of people across the country, from tiny towns to big cities, have raised their voices and joined the ranks of those committed to dismantling the systems of discrimination and oppression that have plagued communities of color in the United States since the days of slavery.
But for those of us living in small, rural, predominantly white communities, what exactly does it mean to “do your part?” In a privileged ski town like Telluride, there’s a pervasive notion that we live in a bubble unaffected by crime, discrimination or racism.
That’s simply untrue, and there are many ways each of us can do our part, according to Joshua Feliz Martinez, cultural navigator at Tri-County Health Network.
“There are countless things that people in the Telluride area can do,” Feliz Martinez said. “They can donate. They can volunteer. They can be an ally for the cause. The most important thing that they need to start off with is educating themselves. Educate yourselves on the history, the culture, the values, and most importantly, the struggles. Educate yourself on your own history and how it relates to the history of the rest of the world. When you educate yourself, you will have a basis of understanding the current feelings of the injustices that continue to plague people of color.
“Look within yourselves, your own community and ask yourselves this, ‘What power and what privileges do you hold that contribute to the systemic racism that continues to plague our country? What can you do to help raise the voices of those who are marginalized? How can you be an ally without being a white savior? How can we provide opportunities for people of color to use their voices and also have positions of power?’”
In the face of such injustices such as the death of George Floyd, there’s a natural impulse to run out into the world and take concrete, visible actions to deconstruct the conditions that make police brutality and the continued killing of unarmed Black people by police a reality in America. However, authorities on social justice and local activists agree that for those new to the fight, self-education — through reading books, having conversations with friends and family, listening to podcasts, forming book clubs, and more — is key.
“First do the work and learn what the issues are,” said Gloria Chavira, a member of the Latino Advocacy Committee. “Often the work falls on the shoulders of People of Color (POC) to point the way. I learned about my own oppression and the oppression of Black, Indigenous and POC. And everyday I learn how I contribute to the oppression of Black, Indigenous and POC. If I am doing the work, then you must do the work too if you are serious about getting involved. Don't ask POC to show you the way. We have been screaming it from the rooftops — have you been listening? Most of the work is internal and requires disrupting the narrative we have been taught.”
Having these kinds of conversations, reading books that address racial injustice and white supremacy, and listening to the voices of People of Color as they speak of the realities they experience without the protective cloak of white privilege is bound to be a difficult, uncomfortable, even disturbing journey at times.
“When you talk about race and privilege, it’s going to get uncomfortable,” said Claudia García Cursió, cultural outreach coordinator at the San Miguel Resource Center. “It’s really important to just have an open mind and embrace it, to expand. Step out of your group circles. Try to get out of your comfort zone and just talk to someone new. Let’s not just show on our Instagram that we’re trying, but actually do the work.”
The work of meaningful allyship and taking steps towards an equitable world, according to Feliz Martinez, requires an ongoing dedication and a process of “shedding beliefs, ideas and words” that contribute to oppression, in the spirit that people of all skin tones be “treated as nothing less than how we ourselves desire to be treated.”
“You must only do two simple things to be a true ally,” he said. “One, stay educated. Two, never stop fighting. Reading one book or asking your only friend who just happens to be a person of color is not going to make you culturally competent. It is a continuous journey of learning, self-enlightenment and reflection. It is a journey of self-improvement, but also self-liberation.”
Chantal Gibson, who formerly lived in Telluride and now resides in Pueblo, agreed that the journey of education is critical, saying “My recommendation is to burst your bubble, be open, and educate yourself. Not just with the mainstream, socially accepted social justice celebrities or the ones you find appealing. You must hear every side of every story, even the ones that make you uncomfortable and you have to be open to sitting in that discomfort for as long as it takes to change these inherent beliefs.”
Chavira recommended a useful visualization as a compass of sorts towards an equitable society and community.
“Use your imagination. Imagine a table of power and at that table of power you had a Black voice, an Indigenous voice, a Latinx voice, an undocumented immigrant voice, a White voice, an able-bodied voice, the voice of a person with a disability and a queer voice,” she said. “What a beautiful table of experiences and ideas to make the world a more beautiful place.”
