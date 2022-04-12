Snow blanketed the dusty streets of the town Tuesday morning. With the recent spring weather, the snow is an unexpected arrival. Although welcomed by backcountry skiers and those going up on the mountain to take advantage of the uphill access, the snow is not welcomed by people who would like to start hiking.
For the past few weeks, the popular Jud Wiebe Trail has been "looking good with warm temperatures and winds," said Jordan Carr, the trails director with the Telluride Mountain Club. However, after the recent April snowstorm, he recommended waiting a couple of weeks before venturing up Wiebe.
"It's mostly elevation, and the higher in elevation, you're going to encounter more patches of snow and ice, with the freeze-thaw aspect to higher elevations and certain north-facing aspects," Carr said.
According to Carr, the Bridal Veil Trail opens May 1. This includes vehicle access to the Bridal Veil parking lot. Bridal Veil has been open for ice climbers over the winter, but Carr explained those who go to ice climb are often more prepared than your average hiker.
Although technically open, when hiking along trails like the Jud Wiebe and Bear Creek, it is up to the hiker's discretion whether or not the trail is ready for foot traffic.
"If you're encountering a lot of muddy spots, or a lot of pools and puddles, and water that's forcing you off of the trail, then we'd recommend turning around because you're just going to create more impacts on the surrounding area. The trail ends up widening and causing issues," Carr said.
One way to tell if you are hiking on a trail too soon is if your feet or bike tires leave an imprint on the path. Carr explained this type of impact adds more maintenance to the local trails. Although hikers might be tempted to veer off the designated trail to avoid mud, Carr and Sheep Mountain Alliance Executive Director Mason Osgood both strongly discourage wandering off the path and advise forfeiting the hike for the benefit of the trail.
"I think it's important to acknowledge what we call the mud season, and a lot of our trails will be melted out, but they'll still be super muddy. It's an important stage for our trails as they transition to the summer. It's really important to stay on the main trail and not venture off," Osgood said.
Telluride Mountain Club will begin working with the Forrest Service on trail maintenance across the region in mid-May.
In Dolores County, the Forrest Service conducts general maintenance on trails under their jurisdiction once the snow has melted and conditions are deemed safe. Ice is not friendly to hikers.
"Typically, we bring on our crews starting around the beginning of May. That's around the time when we start actively managing trails for the season. We spend the offseason making maintenance plans for the summer, hiring crews, ordering supplies, and getting everything in place to hit the ground running when things melt out," said Chris Bouton, the trails manager on the Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest.
General maintenance includes things like the clearing of trees, brushing the trail corridor and the cleaning of water diversion features, so they function correctly and allow for irrigation/water flow off the trail.
For those in search of local recreation during the offseason, Carr recommended Forrest Service roads and roads around the Telluride Valley like Tomboy Road and Trout Lake Roads as good options for a walk or a relaxed hike during mud season.
"Also, right now, especially in early spring is a really awesome opportunity to get down to the West End of our county. Whether that be in Norwood, where there are quite a few trails, or even further down to the west end of Montrose County, Nucla, Naturita. There are some amazing trail initiatives down there. It's not as hot as it would be in the summer. So it's a cool opportunity to get down there right now," Osgood said.
Osgood and Carr recommended the West End Trails Alliance website, westendtrails.org, as a fantastic resource to explore all the West End has to offer. For more information about local trails, visit telluridemountainclub.org.
