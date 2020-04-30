Telluride Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday featured a packed agenda that included an inaugural presentation from the newly formed Economic Recovery Committee. The group, which is comprised of representatives from various sectors of the business community, as well as elected officials, had its first meeting last Friday and came to council with some thoughts and ideas.
Committee co-chair Dan Jansen told council the group “came together quickly,” and stressed, “We’re not the decision makers, but let’s share some perspectives.”
“At the end of the day, it’s about getting our locals back to work again,” Jansen said. “We’d like to see people get back to work under the appropriate set of rules.”
And, Jansen said, revitalizing the tourism economy was crucial. The group hopes to explore ways to ease into opening back up for business.
“When are our visitors going to be coming back?” he said.
Michael Martelon, Telluride Tourism Board president and CEO, echoed Jansen’s comments.
“What are we fighting for?” he said. “For jobs, for getting back to work.”
Martelon told council that of the 8,000 jobs in the region that could be connected to the tourism industry, half of those are in San Miguel County.
Shaunette and others further questioned the makeup of the committee. Shaunette noted its lack of women and representation from the arts community on the panel, while council member Adrienne Christy suggested more nonprofit organizations be represented, as well as members of the personal services sector, such as spas, also be included. For more on the committee, see the story in today’s edition.
In other council business, Telluride Housing Director Melanie Wasserman proposed a hardship program for those living in town-owned rental properties and struggling to make ends meet. In a program similar to one established in Mountain Village — essentially a delayed rental payment program — those needing assistance would need to apply. In addition to filling out a hardship application, other program terms Wasserman suggested in her memo to council were residents must pay at least 50 percent of monthly rent in any given month; the remaining 50 percent must be paid within six months from the date of the agreement; the lease will be amended to reflect this payment plan; incremental payments are encouraged; and that residents can utilize this program up to three times (relatively equal to the amount held in security deposit for each apartment).
The hardship program would be available to residents who demonstrate substantial income loss from impacts of COVID-19, including job loss, illness of resident or family member, or inability to work due to increased child care needs caused by school closures, Wasserman’s memo further states.
“I feel it’s important to continue to support out workforce while maintaining our fiscal obligations,” Wasserman said. “We’re aiming to create workforce security.”
Wasserman said that she did not think the program represented a substantial risk to the town and noted that Mountain Village’s program for Village Court Apartments residents had only attracted four applications, so far.
Town-owned properties include Shandoka, The Boardinghouse, Virginia Placer and the tiny homes, which represent 200 current leases.
An accepted application, Wasserman said, would result in a payment plan that “would be a legal, binding document.”
Monthly revenue from rent collected on those properties is approximately $200,000, and is used for operations and maintenance and for paying down bonds taken out for the construction of the properties.
“Let’s offer a little bit of levity for people who need it most,” Wasserman said.
Council reacted favorably to the proposal.
“This is great,” said council member Todd Brown.
Also on Tuesday, council underwent a sort of Municipal Budget 101, with town manager Ross Herzog and town finance director Kailey Ranta leading council step-by-step through the inner workings of the annual budget. Numerous revenue streams as well as the expenditure side were explained in detail. The purpose, Herzog said, was to understand what the town’s inescapable debt obligations were and how revenues could be affected by the pandemic, if they aren’t already. Town officials’ thinking — at both the staff and council level — must remain fluid, Herzog said.
“This is changing daily, it’s changing weekly,” he told council. “Next month (May) will be very significant and June will be huge as well (in knowing what’s to come revenue-wise).”
Bolstered by a “very strong, solid” first quarter for Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections, and coupled with having entered the “significant phase” of the town’s recession plan, the budget and reserves are on fairly stable footing, so far. But Herzog advised council that keeping an eye on limiting (or eliminating) any future capital improvements and contemplating further reductions of expenditures as a result of an expected downturn in sales tax collections would be prudent.
“We have to stay fluid and dynamic,” he said.
Christy wondered about accessing the town’s reserves to assist residents who might be struggling.
“Why can’t we dip into our reserves more during a global pandemic to assist our community?” she asked.
Municipal reserves, by law, must be at least 30 percent of the general fund. Reserves currently stand at about 71 percent, but could dwindle rapidly without anticipated revenue streams operating at budgeted levels.
“I would be careful of depleting our reserves quickly,” Herzog cautioned.
Budget talks will continue as town officials monitor the pandemic and its impact on the global, national, state and local economies.
In other council business, Jesse Pekkala was reappointed to a two-year term as an alternate member of the town’s Park & Recreation Commission. He has served on that board since 2018.
Council will be holding weekly, special meetings each Tuesday until further notice. Tuesday’s meeting was a regularly scheduled meeting. Council will meet again Tuesday, May 5. Follow by logging into Zoom or listening on KOTO. Go to telluride-co.gov for more information
