The results of a survey distributed to Down Valley residents gauging interest in centralized water and sewer indicates that they are, indeed, in favor of the idea. There are, however, several obstacles that loom before measurable work on any water and sewer treatment plants can become reality.
County Planner Kaye Simonson was encouraged by the level of response from residents in Applebaugh, Fall Creek, Sawpit, Placerville and lower Placerville/Ellerdsville. There were 91 total responses, or a 31 percent response rate, which Simonson told the Board of County Commissioners at their Wednesday morning meeting, “was great for any survey.”
Sixty-eight percent of respondents were in favor of centralized water and sewer service, with Placerville, Fall Creek and Sawpit residents more in favor than those living in Applebaugh and lower Placerville.
Health reasons drove those in favor of centralized water/sewer, along with improved property values, development potential and other factors. For those opposing the question, cost was the first reason stated. An equal number of respondents cited expanding government and recently replaced septic systems as reasons they opposed centralization of those services.
Simonson said that while 79 percent of respondents said they did not have septic problems, a third of the reported systems are 25 years or more old. The typical life expectancy of septic system is 25-30 years.
“You’re going to see a potential replacement wave,” she told commissioners Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper.
Forty percent of respondents do not have room on their property for a replacement leach field. Sizes vary for leach fields, depending on soils and the size of the house. A number of setbacks come into play for leach fields, which must be 100 feet from a well, 25 feet from a water supply line and 50 feet from rivers or creeks. The average residential parcel size is 1.95 acres. Having centralized water would make septic replacement considerably easier, Simonson said given the smaller setback requirements for a water supply line as opposed to a well.
According to the county’s 2003 Wastewater Collection and Treatment Feasibility Study, it was recommended that there be independent Placerville and Fall Creek facilities.
But before any measureable action can be taken, County Administrator Lynn Black reminded commissioners that governance of the systems must be pushed at the same time as any future study.
“Without governance, there is no future (facilities),” she said. “Do it side by side.”
She also noted that the 2003 study cost $60,000. “A new study could go upwards of $100,000.”
The most likely form of governance for any future wastewater treatment facilities would be a public improvement district (PID), which would afford funding for the facilities. The various mechanisms include service rates, ad valorem taxes, fees and debt financing such as bonds for capital improvements and equipment. PIDs are also eligible for many state and federal grants, loan programs, and tax-exempt financing.
Advantages to creating a PID, Simonson pointed out, include the relative ease and lack of great expense to create them, and that the BOCC would automatically govern the PID. There are, however, administrative costs associated with running them, including audits, personnel, budget development and others, though separate fees can be impose by a PID to cover those costs.
Incoming county administrator, Mike Bordogna, also advised the commissioners that should an engineering study be undertaken, there is a “shelf life” between the study and the commencement of construction.
The next steps, as Simonson outlined in a handout to commissioners, would be to form a community working group, secure funding for a new study, conduct a preliminary engineering study and determine as a community to proceed.
Even before an engineering study and possible site examinations, the task of creating a new master plan for the Down Valley neighborhoods is a likely first step. Simonson said it was “on her list.”
BOCC Chair Holstrom gave credence to the wisdom of a revised master plan before any other steps occur, as did Cooper.
“It might be better to take a slower time-frame,” Holstrom said.
