Vision, perseverance, focus, drive. In creating a community space for the arts from the stone bones of an historic building in the heart of Telluride, Telluride Arts staff and a supportive community have every reason to celebrate. The long trajectory of the Transfer Warehouse’s transformation from transportation hub to arts and community hub has, in the words of Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones, taken a “giant step forward.” With a recent Telluride Town Council decision green-lighting the pre-construction phase, work is at last underway. It’s been a long time coming.
“Beginning construction on this project is a giant step forward that we have been working towards since 2014 when we first cleared out the warehouse and opened the doors for the first time after the roof collapsed in 1979,” Jones said.
Built in 1906, the massive stone building on the southwest corner of West Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street served as a transportation hub and warehouse for decades. Following its heyday, the building, then owned by the Zoline family (founders of the Telluride ski area) languished, though the family always envisioned a future that would re-open it to community uses.
“The Zoline family had dreams and plans for the restoration of the building and transformation into a community cultural center long before Telluride Arts purchased the building, so the trajectory to this milestone has been long,” Jones explained.
Once under the auspices of Telluride Arts, the nonprofit started the long process of design review approvals for its eventual transformation into a performing arts and gallery space, with a strong component of numerous community uses. Though roofless and with steel girders supporting its stone walls from within, the Transfer Warehouse experienced a rebirth of sorts as the pandemic changed the way people could connect. Being an open-air venue with a spacious interior made it ideal for gatherings of all types, from music and film, life celebrations, theater, and more. It pulsated with activity and creativity. Now, with pre-construction approvals in place, the space is closed to the public as the work of dispensing with the steel supports and shoring up the walls begins.
“It's a pretty complex restoration scope, that first and foremost addresses permanent stabilization of the walls,” Jones explained. “This means removing those big temporary supports that are currently on the inside of the space and basically hiding most of the support structure inside of the wall cavities. It's truly a remarkable feat of engineering, and we are very excited to see those walls and the space free from the interference of the temporary structure. It's going to be majestic.”
Telluride Arts Development Director Jessica Manno said that of the stated goal of $20 million for the ambitious remodel, there is just $8 million left to raise.
“Telluride Arts has raised $11 million to date, including a $3 million grant from the State Historic Trust,” Manno said. “The enthusiasm and support from the local to state levels are humbling and speak to the value placed on the quality preservation of this historic structure and the development of art and culture venues today.”
Manno detailed numerous ways that potential donors can support the effort.
“In addition to a one-time or recurring donation, there are numerous ways to support the project, including naming a Warehouse stone, making a pledge for up to five years or taking advantage of the numerous naming opportunities within the new building,” she said. “We are thrilled to be looking forward to securing the final funding in the coming months, watching Olson-Kundig's gentle architectural solution come to life as construction begins and turning our energy to planning for the myriad of diverse programming opportunities the new space will afford.”
Programming, in the meantime, continues apace. It’s programming director Austin Halpern’s job to coordinate the myriad of events that Telluride Arts hosts and/or stages. He regards the temporary closure of the Transfer Warehouse as an opportunity.
“We're hard at work bolstering existing programs and creating new ones,” Halpern said. “Our goals remain steadfast to support what's happening around the creative district while also bringing arts programming to the community — be it in our own venues, public spaces, or through partner organizations.”
On any given evening, Telluride Arts HQ, located at 220 West Colorado Ave., thrums with activity.
“So far this winter season, Telluride Arts HQ has already become a hub for community events such as intimate book readings, comedy and poetry workshops, film screenings, local nonprofit fundraisers, Art Walks, and more,” Halpern said. “Telluride Arts is excited to be partnering with Telluride Chamber Music again on a classical happy hour series at the gallery beginning on Jan 25. Also stay tuned for more information about a Small Grants showcase.”
With real progress being made on the rebirth of the Transfer Warehouse, Jones said she and her staff and board are “over the moon about the team that has been assembled to ensure that this building gets the design sensitivity and construction expertise it deserves.”
Manno said that, with fundraising actively underway, the day inches closer when the historic building will open its doors to the community.
“The Warehouse is truly a space for, of and by the community, so we hope to garner support from all who are able to become involved to bring to life a new era for this cherished landmark,” she said.
The architects chosen for the work, Olsen-Kundig, have designed a space that will retain a bit of its open-air appeal, along with enclosed areas for gallery space, storage, performance, offices and a rooftop bar. Because the building is historically rated, the outward appearance of the warehouse will remain unchanged.
For those interested in using the HQ space, reach out to info@telluridearts.org.
To become a supporter, visit telluridearts.org/warehouse.
