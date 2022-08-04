Countless nonprofit organizations contribute to the community and local businesses within Mountain Village. The Town of Mountain Village's Community Grant Program aims to support those organizations through grants allocated by a committee. Applications opened today (Friday) and will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. The grant committee meets up to three times a year, and the Telluride Foundation helps with the applications.
"Through the grants program, we are hoping to touch as many different and diverse needs and challenges faced in our community, and we're thankful we have so many nonprofits to choose from who have stepped in to meet those needs," said Marti Prohaska, who is one of six members on the grant committee.
The grants are given to a diverse range of nonprofits, Prohaska explained, all of which benefit the region, like education, arts and culture, and athletic services. Past recipients have included EcoAction Partners, Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP) and Tri-County Health Network. In 2022, the San Miguel Resource Center received $18,000 in funding from as part of the community grants program.
"Funding from the Town of Mountain Village provides emergency and ongoing support services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault who reside, work or are visiting Mountain Village," said Ellie Greene, San Miguel Resource Center’s grants manager.
In early December, Mountain Village Town Council will the 2023 budget and consider the committee's grant recommendations. Once the budget has been adopted and approved, applicants will be notified whether or not they received a grant.
According to Susan Johnston, a member of the grant committee, the council and committee put a lot of care and thought into looking through all the applications and allocating funding.
"They are very caring and supportive of the community and mindful of what they do, and we will try to help in any way that we possibly can," Johnston said.
Applicants should outline how their program will benefit different aspects of the community throughout the year. Instead of focusing on a specific event, organizations should focus on community-centered goals they hope to accomplish.
"There are so many amazing nonprofits working in the region, but our task as the grant committee is to really understand what each does and how their work improves or enhances Mountain Village specifically. Those that directly impact our residents, businesses or environment rise to the top of the list," Prohaska said.
The grant committee is made up of two Mountain Village residents, two staff members and two town council members.
According to the 2022 guidelines for the grants, the committee will discuss a list of criteria regarding goals and priorities, including "are the proposed measurements to evaluate the success of the program well defined?" and "what are the positive and negative impacts on the guest experience?"
After the six goals and priorities have been discussed, the committee will evaluate the "funding level."
"This program was developed to provide funding fairly, equitably and consistently by adopting a clear and comprehensive policy," according to the grant program page on the Mountain Village website states.
The amount each chosen organization will receive changes every year based on budget. Johnston explained they allocate an amount that reflects the program's need and impact within the community.
While there are well-known and established organizations in the area, the committee always encourages new organizations to apply.
"There is no harm in trying, especially if they feel that they meet the qualifications that we've carefully lined out. Be detailed in your application and talk yourself up. If you're doing something great in the town, then we want to hear it," Johnston said.
To apply and learn more about the Community Grants Program, visit townofmountainvillage.com/grants.
