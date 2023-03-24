Colorado West Land Trust (CWLT), a private, nonprofit organization in western Colorado that focuses on the preservation and stewardship of agricultural land, received an $87k grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) earlier this month to help with future planning and resources for conserved lands in western Colorado, including those in San Miguel County.
According to GOCO’s news release, “This funding will help CWLT develop a comprehensive stewardship plan to guide its efforts for the next decade and address natural resource issues related to climate change, outdoor recreation, and increased development pressure.”
“This is really exciting for us,” said Ilana Moir, CWLT’s director of conservation. “This is our first comprehensive stewardship plan in our 40-year history. These easements are permanent, and this will help us prioritize bringing in more resources to help landowners with their next steps in stewardship and restoration. It’s the next big step for us as an organization, too.”
Some of those steps could include old fence removal and replacement with wildlife-friendly fences, fire mitigation and riparian restoration, said Moir.
Colorado West Land Trust manages 600-plus properties in its conservation portfolio. The properties cover more than 126,000 acres of land. The areas in trust make up a diverse range of habitats and land use, from upland meadows and aspen forests to wetlands, desert and sage lands, and from ranchland to orchard land.
San Miguel County boasts some of the highest conservation easements in CWLT’s portfolio. Those properties currently show as a few small blips on CWLT’s map. They include Mystic Valley Ranch above Sawpit, Last Dollar Mountain, Baker Ranch state habitat area on Iron Springs Mesa and Red Dog Ranch nearby.
“That map will hopefully expand soon,” said Moir. “We’re currently working with other landowners in San Miguel County, and other counties, to do more conservation work.”
The greatest number of large land tracts that CWLT helps conserve are a collection nested in the triangle between Loma, Gateway and Grand Junction, based on the map at cowestlandtrust.org/map/.
The current land trust organization started in 1980 as the Mesa County Land Conservancy, which merged in 2000 with the Black Canyon Regional Land Trust to become CWLT. CWLT has grown to serve and steward land in the six West Slope counties of San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Mesa.
Based in and focused on western Colorado, from the San Juan Mountains to the Book Cliffs, and from Blue Mesa Reservoir to the Utah state line, CWLT has offices in Montrose and Grand Junction.
In addition to support from GOCO, CWLT’s current plan is also supported by the West Region Wildfire Council and local foundations. CWLT is also working to raise a 52 percent match towards the project. To donate, visit CWLT’s website at cowestlandtrust.org.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $10.6 million in projects in San Miguel County and partnered to conserve 15,625 acres of land in the county. GOCO funding has supported the Norwood School and Recreation District baseball fields and Town Park; the Lawson Hill bicycle/pedestrian underpass in Telluride; and the conservation of Bray Ranch, Bear Creek Canyon, Telluride Town Park and Telluride River Park, among other projects.
