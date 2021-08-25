Even as state statistics on COVID-19 reveal a steady rise in infections, hospitalizations and other key metrics, such as pediatric infections, San Miguel County officials held off on issuing a mask mandate based, in part, on the high percentage of vaccinations among residents. County public health director Grace Franklin gave her department’s weekly update to the Board of County Commissioners sitting as the board of health Wednesday afternoon. Whether there will be a mask mandate moving forward, she said, depends on community choices.
“I think at this time, from a public health perspective, a mandate is not needed to move forward as we are having clear conversations across the board,” Franklin said. “I would say we're at a crux right now. We are at an elevated disease trend. We have high vaccination rates, we have high community engagement, and I feel like as public health, we have done a good job communicating what is needed for people to make safer choices. And so I think it's that fine balance of, where does the mandate go into place versus where does the education and enforcement, be the best tool. I don't think we're quite at the mandate spot, but it could change quickly, depending on how we as a community, roll things out across the board.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper, though “optimistic,” said the pandemic, based on the current numbers Franklin laid out for the BOCC, was far from over.
“I am hopeful and optimistic that, with the communication that you all have produced last week and early this week with the awareness that hopefully we're creating here, that we are not out of this yet and we are looking at some trends that are not very good,” she said.
Of concern to officials is, statewide, 80 percent of Colorado’s ICU beds are accounted for and 681 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the COVID patients either hospitalized or testing positive, the highly infectious Delta variant is responsible for 95 percent of those cases. The state has set the level of occupied ICU beds at 85 percent to enact stronger public health policies.
Cooper expressed frustration that while students in the Telluride public schools are attending school under a district-imposed mask mandate, the rest of the county’s residents are, so far, unencumbered by mask mandates.
“We are really putting the burden on our kids and creating a requirement around our kids and not creating it for all the rest of us. That gives me some pause and a level of frustration that the burden is falling on our kids right now,” she said. “But we said in May, that the trigger points that would pull us back are Level Orange, and (we are very close to) hospital capacity so if we hit those this week, then I guess the conversation will be a little bit different next week, and we can join the Telluride kids in their burden of this pandemic.”
Franklin pointed out that a student mask mandate made sense, given that children represent a large swath of the county’s vulnerable population. Vaccinations for children under the age of 12 have not yet been approved, and pediatric cases are currently trending upward as the Delta variant continues to tear through mostly unvaccinated individuals. Franklin also praised the school district for doing whatever necessary to continue to offer in-person learning.
“I want to very publicly applaud Telluride school district for taking this step to make sure that prioritizing in-person learning is really at the crux of all their decisions,” Franklin said. “The goal is to get to a point where we don't need masks in schools or elsewhere, but we're not really in a place where we can do so safely if we want that stable, in-person education. I know it's hard when it's saddled on those individual organization choices, but we can make different choices in different situations that doesn't have to be that blanket requirement at this time.”
Franklin said that local festivals and her department have maintained constant communication regarding masking and other precautions. Telluride Film Festival, for instance, has required vaccination for its attendees, and masks will be required at all indoor screenings. Telluride Blues & Brews is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend the September gathering in Town Park.
Franklin also reviewed the so-called “snapback,” which is the point at which state public health orders could be reinstated at a moment’s notice, based on metrics such as hospitalizations, case rates and other key data points exceeding certain markers. In May, when the county moved from Level Orange to the current relaxed policies that residents and visitors have been enjoying all summer, the steady decline in case rates and the high vaccination rate in the county — particularly the east end — warranted the move. But that could change.
“Currently, we've been sitting in that Level Yellow for the last couple of weeks, but if we do elevate up to a sustained Level Orange, that's really where I'd want to put into place those metrics and policies,” Franklin said.
The level of viral presence taken from tested samples at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Planet last week also shot up, though Franklin cautioned there was a significant dump — likely from Telluride Jazz Festival on-site porta-potties — that could have contributed to the spike.
“It did look like there was a significant dump at the waste sewage dump site, which might have added to this, but even while removing (that), you can still see that there is a steady upward trend in that ebb and flow of positive cases,” she said.
Vaccination clinics continue to be offered countywide, as well as increased testing opportunities. Franklin is encouraged by a rising interest in getting tested as reflected in numbers that grew over the previous week, as reported by Microgen, which has re-established its testing site at Lawson Hill on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on vaccinations, testing, and the current county and state metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
