The Town of Telluride recently announced the fourth round of Telluride Green Grants, a grant program that supports residents and businesses in reducing their carbon footprint.
Grants of $500 to $35,000 are available to qualified applicants. Applications can be found on EcoAction’s website at ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants on and are due to EcoAction Partners no later than Nov. 21.
Funded by the Town of Telluride and administered by EcoAction Partners, Telluride Green Grants are available to discrete nonprofit, commercial and residential projects that deliver measurable greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions for the Town of Telluride community. Project ideas might include, but are not limited to, net-zero building construction, insulation and weatherization of existing buildings, replacement of old boilers and furnaces, renewable energy installations, waste reduction projects, water efficiency or conservation projects, and transportation-related fuel reduction efforts.
Projects that were completed during the 2022 Green Grant cycle included Dirty Sturdy’s Compost’s equipment and website development to expand an already successful home compost pickup program to grow collection and transportation of food waste from the community to Hastings Mesa for composting, window replacement at the Dunkak residence, KOTO Radio’s window replacement to complete the replacement of old drafty windows in the Purple House on Pine, boiler and water heater replacement at the Thomson residence, Wilkin Court HOA’s replacement of furnaces for a portion of the units, and window replacement at the West Willow condos.
The combined impact of projects implemented during the 2019, 2021 and 2022 grant cycles reduce the Telluride community’s annual GHG emissions by approximately 200 mtCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents), according to an EcoAction Partners news release. This equates to over 220,000 pounds of coal burned, or the amount of carbon sequestered by 3,300 tree seedlings over 10 years.
Funding for Telluride’s Green Grants comes from the Telluride Energy Mitigation Program (TEMP). TEMP requires mitigation of energy used by exterior heating that is installed on new construction projects such as driveway snowmelt systems, heated garages, sidewalks, and exterior pools and spas. If energy used by these systems is not mitigated through on-site renewable energy, then a homeowner or developer must pay a fee in-lieu of mitigation that enables town government to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions on behalf of the construction project elsewhere in the community.
“We are thrilled at the success from the Telluride Green Grant Program and are excited that Telluride is taking the initiative to implement this grant program for the community again” EcoAction Partners Energy Specialist Kim Wheels said. “We hope it will encourage locals and those who serve Telluride to think of new and creative ways to reduce their carbon footprint.”
The Town of Telluride government has been tracking and mitigating its greenhouse gas emissions since 2003. Over the years, the goal for the community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been more and more ambitious. With adoption of Telluride’s updated Climate Action Plan in April, the goal is to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Green Grants are an integral part of the strategy to get there equitably.
“This grant program is a great opportunity to help community members reduce their energy use and lower their greenhouse gas emissions, moving us all toward a zero-carbon future,” Telluride Council member Dan Enright said. “If you have been thinking of a project to help offset the community’s greenhouse gas emissions, we encourage you to apply.”
For more information about Telluride Green Grants, visit ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants.
BLUES & BREWS VOLUNTEERS
Be a part of the Zero Waste Team and help the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival be environmentally conscious. Volunteers will help ensure that festival attendees are sorting their waste correctly into either compost, recycle or landfill poly carts in helping educate festival attendees on what items can be composted to ensure that the categories are not cross-contaminated. Volunteers will be rotated throughout the stations, so everyone has a chance to enjoy the music while volunteering. Feel free to bring a camp chair as well. To fill out a volunteer position, visit tellurideblues.com/volunteers. For more information, send an email to zerowaste@ecoactionpartners.org or call EcoAction Partners Zero Waste Cooridantor Tyler Simmons at 720-412-7841.
