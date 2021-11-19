NOV. 5

Seller: Specie Wilderness LLC and SBB LLC

Buyer: Specie Wilderness Ranch LLC

Property: County Road 52P (vacant), Placerville

Price: $5.5 million

NOV. 8

Seller: Benedetto Trust

Buyer: Craig Albert

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-6, Mountain Village

Price: $69,000

Seller: Kyle and Michaela Alston

Buyer: Tsutomu and Elaine Kishimoto

Property: Wilson Vista Way (vacant), Placerville

Price: $382,000

NOV. 9

Seller: Andrew Ward

Buyer: Elias and Kathleen Bahou

Property: 908 Porphyry St., Ophir

Price: $870,000

NOV. 10

Seller: Register Family Trust

Buyer: Specie Wilderness Ranch LLC

Property: Blunt Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $950,000