NOV. 5
Seller: Specie Wilderness LLC and SBB LLC
Buyer: Specie Wilderness Ranch LLC
Property: County Road 52P (vacant), Placerville
Price: $5.5 million
NOV. 8
Seller: Benedetto Trust
Buyer: Craig Albert
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-6, Mountain Village
Price: $69,000
Seller: Kyle and Michaela Alston
Buyer: Tsutomu and Elaine Kishimoto
Property: Wilson Vista Way (vacant), Placerville
Price: $382,000
NOV. 9
Seller: Andrew Ward
Buyer: Elias and Kathleen Bahou
Property: 908 Porphyry St., Ophir
Price: $870,000
NOV. 10
Seller: Register Family Trust
Buyer: Specie Wilderness Ranch LLC
Property: Blunt Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $950,000
