SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 31
UNATTENDED DEATH: A man died in his sleep. No foul play suspected.
NOT LIKE ON ‘FRIENDS’: A roommate dispute was resolved with the removal of a female’s belongings and herself.
SURVEYING THE SURVEYORS: A security camera at a Hillside residence captured people trespassing. As it turns out, they were surveyors measuring the wrong property.
NOV. 1
AS IF: A REDDI report (report every drunk driver) originating from the Telluride High School turned out to be for naught, as the driver was stopped, quizzed and determined not be impaired.
FORKLIFT IN THE ROAD: A disabled forklift blocking a lane of traffic on Highway 145 was repaired and removed from the road.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 29-year-old Norwood man was arrested on charges of child abuse, domestic violence, trespassing and harassment.
NOV. 2
SPEEDILY I CRUISE ALONG: Until I get popped for speeding 20-24 miles over the posted speed limit on Highway 145.
SEE ABOVE: A motorist was cited at Highway 145 and Ilium Road.
FAMILIAR FACE: A patrol sergeant stopped a known criminal in the Deep Creek area. The person known to the law was arrested for driving as a habitual traffic offender, driving under the influence, and for a felony narcotics charge for LSD among others, and booked into jail where he quickly bonded out. Other offenses included a traffic offense, marijuana possession, controlled substance/possession, and other offenses that will ensure he remains on Santa’s naughty list.
NOV. 5
LAST HUNT: A male hunter in his 60s was reported overdue and subsequently found dead in the woods. He was extricated to the care of the county coroner. No foul play suspected.
IT’S WHAT THEY DO: A report of hunters near Ophir was taken. As the call log wryly noted, it’s hunting season.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A male in Redvale was arrested on numerous charges including domestic violence and violation of a restraining order.
NOV. 5
NOW I WANT ICE CREAM: Rocks were removed from the road near Sawpit and Norwood on Highway 145.
NOV. 7
DOGS RUN FREE: Much to the consternation of a Wright’s Mesa resident.
METHED UP: A female motorist was pulled over for inability to maintain a single lane and arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.
DO YOU CANOE?: An Ophir resident no longer will after the reported theft of the tippy water vessel.
NOV. 12
DUI: A motorist was arrested on charges of driving under the influence near Norwood.
NOV. 14
REDDI REPORT: Following a REDDI report, a motorist was contacted and charged with driving under the influences and other traffic offenses.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of a possible overdose on Wright’s Mesa.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
OCT. 20
PREFERS A FIRM MATTRESS: A vagrant sleeping on the sidewalk was contacted and urged to move along.
DINE AND DASH: Resulted in a fine.
BOOTLEGGER: Someone stole booze from a local liquor store.
AGENCY ASSIST: Telluride po-po assisted Mountain Village po-po.
OCT. 23
STEP AWAY: An individual sleeping in a stairwell was asked to slumber elsewhere.
OCT. 26
TIME TO CHECK OUT: An unwanted party causing a disturbance at a hotel was gone upon officer arrival.
OCT. 30
DRUG CHARGES: Officers issued citations for drug possession.
OCT. 31
NO CAMPING: A car camper was gently dissuaded from sleeping in Town Park.
KID CALAMITY: Officers responded to a report of juveniles causing a disturbance.
NOV. 1
AREN’T WE ALL: A vagrant was contacted on the Valley Floor and advised officers he was just passing through.
NOV. 2
YOUNG AND HUNGRY: A juvenile bear was escorted back to the forest.
BENCHED: Officers conducted a welfare check on an individual passed out on a bench near the county courthouse.
NOV. 3
WEEBLE: Officers checked on an intoxicated pedestrian who made their way home.
NOV. 4
ONE WAY TO PROBLEM SOLVE: Sure, parking can be problematic in downtown Telluride, but parking on the sidewalk is verboten.
NOV. 10
TO SERVE: In the course of this week’s edition of Cop Shop: TMO, there were a slew of lockout and citizen assists, 911 hang-ups, lost property incidents, false alarms and other day-to-day occurrences that keep our local constabulary busy.
DRAWING ATTENTION TO ONE’S SELF: A subject was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and harassment after breaking a residential window.
NOV. 14
LIGHT FINGERS LOUISE: A subject was cited for shoplifting.
