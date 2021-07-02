JUNE 17

Seller: Lamphere Trust  

Buyer: Matthew Swierenga  

Property: County Road Y43 (vacant lot 5, Norwood  

Price: $27,000

Seller: Elizabeth Howe

Buyer: The Boccella Family

Property: 132 East Colorado Ave. No. 201, Telluride

Price: $725,000 

Seller: Justin Harbar

Buyer: Alexander Vincent  

Property: 573 ½ West Pacific Ave., Telluride

Price: $180,556.42

JUNE 18

Seller: Heavy Hitters LLC

Buyer: Cline Family Trust

Property: 3993 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville 

Price: $255,000

JUNE 21

Seller: MDA Associates Pension Plan 

Buyer: Ephemeral Streams Research Station LLC

Property: Panorama Lane (vacant tract 8), Placerville

Price: $286,000

Seller: Gamble Property Trust

Buyer: Predock Living Trust

Property: Porcupine Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $607,000

JUNE 24

Seller: Michael Blevins Trust 

Buyer: Paul and Linda Ford

Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $600,000

Seller: Annick Michaux and Jorge Sanche-Gochicoa  

Buyer: Felipe and Orsolya Palacios

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-51, Mountain Village 

Price: $90,000

Seller: Anthony and Vicki Gallob

Buyer: Edward McChashion 

Property: 1635 Summit St., Norwood 

Price: $160,000

Seller: Judy Townsend 

Buyer: Ice House Condo 305 LLC

Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 305, Telluride  

Price: $1.188 million

JUNE 25

Seller: Carpenter Rev Living Trust 

Buyer: Heavy Hitters LLC

Property: 99 Forest Lane, Placerville   

Price: $399,000

JUNE 29

Seller: Daniel Craft

Buyer: Luke Brown and Kathryn Parnello  

Property: 136 S. Tomboy St., Unit 102, Building A, Telluride

Price: $854,639.17

JUNE 30

Seller: Sturans Living Trust

Buyer: Hartley and Emily Blaha 

Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 28, Telluride  

Price: $1.842 million

Seller: Ann Hemme

Buyer: Michael and Ramona Rummel

Property: 1130 Naturita St., Norwood 

Price: $250,000

Seller: Tio Trio LLLP

Buyer: Monkeywrench Industries LLC

Property: 115 West Colorado Ave., Telluride 

Price: $5.6 million