JUNE 17
Seller: Lamphere Trust
Buyer: Matthew Swierenga
Property: County Road Y43 (vacant lot 5, Norwood
Price: $27,000
Seller: Elizabeth Howe
Buyer: The Boccella Family
Property: 132 East Colorado Ave. No. 201, Telluride
Price: $725,000
Seller: Justin Harbar
Buyer: Alexander Vincent
Property: 573 ½ West Pacific Ave., Telluride
Price: $180,556.42
JUNE 18
Seller: Heavy Hitters LLC
Buyer: Cline Family Trust
Property: 3993 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville
Price: $255,000
JUNE 21
Seller: MDA Associates Pension Plan
Buyer: Ephemeral Streams Research Station LLC
Property: Panorama Lane (vacant tract 8), Placerville
Price: $286,000
Seller: Gamble Property Trust
Buyer: Predock Living Trust
Property: Porcupine Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $607,000
JUNE 24
Seller: Michael Blevins Trust
Buyer: Paul and Linda Ford
Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $600,000
Seller: Annick Michaux and Jorge Sanche-Gochicoa
Buyer: Felipe and Orsolya Palacios
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-51, Mountain Village
Price: $90,000
Seller: Anthony and Vicki Gallob
Buyer: Edward McChashion
Property: 1635 Summit St., Norwood
Price: $160,000
Seller: Judy Townsend
Buyer: Ice House Condo 305 LLC
Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 305, Telluride
Price: $1.188 million
JUNE 25
Seller: Carpenter Rev Living Trust
Buyer: Heavy Hitters LLC
Property: 99 Forest Lane, Placerville
Price: $399,000
JUNE 29
Seller: Daniel Craft
Buyer: Luke Brown and Kathryn Parnello
Property: 136 S. Tomboy St., Unit 102, Building A, Telluride
Price: $854,639.17
JUNE 30
Seller: Sturans Living Trust
Buyer: Hartley and Emily Blaha
Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 28, Telluride
Price: $1.842 million
Seller: Ann Hemme
Buyer: Michael and Ramona Rummel
Property: 1130 Naturita St., Norwood
Price: $250,000
Seller: Tio Trio LLLP
Buyer: Monkeywrench Industries LLC
Property: 115 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $5.6 million
