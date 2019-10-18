The Telluride Parks & Recreation commission deferred a request from The Ride Festival (Telluride Productions LLC) to add a third night to its two-day music event, citing a need for public input before making a decision. A special meeting to hear from the community will take place Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Rebekah Hall.
Ride fest director, Todd Creel, made an identical request for his July event earlier this year for the 2019 festival, a request that went by Parks & Rec, the Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) and Town Council. That request was approved by each of those governing bodies. This time around, Creel would only need approval from Parks & Rec and from CCAASE, for a calendar date approval.
The Ride’s 2020 dates are July 11 and 12. He’s hoping to add Friday, July 10.
With just four commission members at Wednesday’s meeting, the board opted to direct staff to call a special meeting so that the community could weigh in.
Given the Telluride’s increasingly busy summers, parks commission member Teddy Errico said the board didn’t want to make a decision about adding a third night to the Ride without hearing from the community at large.
“What it comes down to is that Telluride has changed,” he said. “It’s gotten busier.”
Errico said that thanks to Telluride’s appeal as a summer destination, the town is experiencing more entertainment opportunities, stress levels and financial impacts than ever before. In a recent report to Telluride Town Council, Town Manager Ross Herzog said that $935,000 in sales tax revenues had been collected in July, an historic high.
“We want feedback on what’s best for Telluride,” Errico said. “It’s great when people speak up. We’re changing and we’re changing fast. We don’t want to lose what makes Telluride special.”
Creel said he understood why the board is seeking community feedback.
“It’s an important decision and they didn’t have a full board,” Creel said.
Telluride’s exploding popularity in the summer is not lost on Creel.
“It’s hard for all of us,” he said. “It’s gotten really busy, I know it’s an impact.”
He pointed to the success of marketing efforts that have put Telluride on the map.
“The marketing is successful,” Creel said. “Maybe too successful.”
But running a festival means needing to be able to attract people who drive from elsewhere in the state and the region, he said. A two-day (Saturday-Sunday) event, he said, “is not enough to make it work. There’s not enough time to make the drive.”
A third day not only takes advantage of the fact that the park is set up and ready to go by Friday, but encourages additional patrons to make the trip and gives Creel the ability to offer an additional headliner.
“Why wouldn’t you take advantage of all that’s been done,” he said.
This year’s festival featured Widespread Panic for two nights, with Jason Isbell headlining Sunday’s line-up. The 2019 request for a third night — a single-act concert with only evening hours — was only good for the year, hence The Ride’s need to approach Parks & Rec for a separate, 2020 request. It is a two-step process, with CCAASE considering the calendar date request next, if the parks & rec board approves the request.
Additionally, Creel said, having a third day offers benefits not only for the festival’s bottom line, but is a boon to the lodging and restaurant sectors, as well as KOTO, the nonprofit radio station that runs the beer booth in the general admission portion of the park.
Kathleen Erie serves as treasurer of the KOTO’s governing board (San Miguel Educational Fund) and said the third night of being able to sell beer “improves on our gross profits.”
“The revenues possible are significant,” she said. “It’s important. It makes a difference. If you’re going to have all that stuff set up anyway, it makes sense to use it.”
For those unable to attend the meeting Thursday, but who want to comment, written comments need to be provided via email to sjaquet@telluride-co-gov by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting agenda and packet materials can be viewed online at telluride-co.civicweb.net/Portal/.
