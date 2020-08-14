SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JULY 27

TOOK A HIKE: A rental vehicle was broken into at the Bridal Veil Creek trailhead. A backpack, jewelry and money were taken.

JULY 28

ROUNDABOUTS ARE HARD: And there was an accident at the Society Turn roundabout resulting in significant vehicle damage.

MENTAL HEALTH CALL: A mental health plan was put in place for a suicidal subject.

JULY 29

DOMESTIC: At the behest of the Ridgway Marshal’s Department, a San Miguel County resident was arrested on suspicion of a domestic violence incident in that town. Subject transferred to Ridgway PD.

JULY 31

LAY YOUR BIG BIKE DOWN: A motorcyclist was helicoptered to the hospital following a wreck on Norwood hill.

AUGUST 1

ROAD RAGE ON HIGH: A 911 call from the Imogene Pass area was determined to be on the Ouray side. The call involved an altercation between motorists.

OVERDUE: A hiker was reported overdue, but walked away in good shape from the Mt. Wilson area the next morning.

AUGUST 3

SAR MISSION: Search and Rescue, along with other agencies, attended to an injured climber near Bridal Veil.

AUGUST 6

SAR MISSION: A Search and Rescue mission was carried out near Little Hawaii.

TANKS A LOT: A woman reported the lid to her septic tank was being removed every night. The deputy suggested installing a game camera, which was done. The culprit? A bear.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

JULY 29

MY GET UP AND GO: Got up and went. An individual was reported lying down next to a vehicle in the underground garage but was gone by the time officers could respond.

AUGUST 1

I’M SORRY, YOUR PARTY CAN’T BE REACHED: A bear damaged a telephone utility box.

SEPARATE WAYS: A great Journey song and sound advice for parties causing a disturbance.

BEARS, BEARS, BEARS: Secure your trash bins, people!

AUGUST 2

SUNNYSIDE BEAR: Officers responded to a bear call on North Aspen.

BITTEN: There was a report of a dog that bit a toddler but neither dog nor owner could be located.

BORN FREE: There was a stray dog on Bear Creek Trail.

RAMP IT DOWN: There was a noise complaint at the skate park.

AUGUST 3

INN VIOLATION: Officers investigated an Airbnb fraud case with two separate victims.

AUGUST 4

SLOW DOWN: Or get a speeding ticket. Officers patrolled West Columbia Avenue.

MASKHOLE: They walk among us, causing disturbances at grocery stores.

BEAR INVASION: Every unlocked trashcan and dumpster is a death sentence for our ursine neighbors.

AUGUST 5

MORE PATROL: For stop sign violations and speeding on West Columbia Avenue.

AUGUST 6

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted emergency medical services in Bear Creek Preserve.        

JOGGED MEMORY: A stolen vehicle report turned into the classic “I forgot where I parked.” Car located.

AUGUST 7

HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELFARE: A public health order complaint was investigated.

BEAR JAM: TMO reported another active night for bears.

AUGUST 8

HIT AND RUN: Sleaze move, it is generally agreed.

DUMPSTER WARS: The bears upended several dumpsters around town the previous evening.

DUI: Someone was arrested for driving while blind. Which is a kickin’ ZZ Top song, by the by.

AUGUST 9

BEARY, BEARY BUSY: Bears continue to do bear things.

LOUDMOUTH SOUP ON THE MENU: Noise complaint — dinner party called it a night.

AUGUST 10

BLACKENED EVERYTHING: A fire alarm was caused by burnt dinner.

YOU’RE NOT SPECIAL: Numerous contacts were made for center lane parking violations.

DOMESTIC: Officers made a domestic violence arrest.

YOU LOOK BEARY FAMILIAR: Bear call. Another. Again.

AUGUST 11

THIEVING BAGGINSES: Three reports of overnight bike thefts were taken.

CALL TO I.D.: Someone lost some money.   

HYPERPHAGIA WILL DO IT EVERY TIME: More bear calls.