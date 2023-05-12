Class of 2019 Telluride High School alumnus David Almaraz graduated with his bachelor’s degree in finance from the Leeds Business School at the University of Colorado at Boulder last week, making him the first True North Youth Organization Skyler Kelly Memorial Scholarship recipient to earn a college degree.
Almaraz is a first-generation college student who worked at Home Depot and then at Alpine Bank during high school. He continued his career at Alpine’s Boulder location through college and will now work there full-time.
“The people at Alpine have been fantastic,” Almaraz said. “They helped me out with part-time hours and by working with me while I’ve been a full-time student.”
Almaraz said he was also thankful to the True North Youth Organization.
“It’s not just about the scholarships,” he said. “There were fun activities, and they also truly helped me to map out where I was going to go, helped me with applications and essays. It was a sweet community to have while living in Telluride.”
Vivian Russell, executive director and co-founder of True North said, “All of us at True North are so proud of David for reaching this major milestone of graduating college.”
Russell and others at True North, especially co-founder Betsy Walker, started working with Almaraz in his freshman year of high school. He and his siblings were regular attendees at the Base Camp afterschool program at Telluride Middle High School, Russell said.
“Having this consistent time with him allowed the True North staff members to not only support his academic success but also to connect him to opportunities beyond school,” Russell said.
Almaraz participated in community service activities, job connections and enrichment opportunities.
“By junior year,” Russell said, “we were able to help him build a compelling resume for scholarship applications and assist him on interview skills.”
Almaraz was able to stay engaged and take advantage of “all the various resources that True North has to offer, particularly the many resources that we offer for first-gen students, or students whose parents did not attend college, and I think this really helped put him on a trajectory toward success,” Russell said.
Russell added, “David truly exemplifies what the founders of the Skyler Kelly scholarship intended. He has overcome many obstacles and challenges in his personal life as a high school student and despite those obstacles he was able to achieve academic success and continue on to college and a great start in his career.”
Russell said that Almaraz will be giving back to the community by mentoring True North students and by serving on True North’s advisory board.
“As an organization, we have a lot to learn from him so that True North can successfully impact more students who have walked a similar path,” said Russell.
Almaraz’s experience at university was a bit of a roller coaster, he said, between COVID-19 and working full-time, along with all the usual rigors of a university education. However, he said the bank, the university’s administration and everyone he met throughout his journey were helpful.
“I was able to forge exactly what I wanted,” he said. “I’m looking back gratefully at my last four years. I’m really grateful that I was raised in such a beautiful town and by such a great group of people.”
At the end of his sophomore year in April 2021, when interviewed by the Planet, Almaraz said his advice for incoming freshmen was, “Don’t get too comfortable. Try new things, acclimate and then repeat.”
This year’s True North scholarship recipients will be announced on KOTO radio, for Telluride graduates, and at graduation for Nucla graduates and at the scholarship award ceremony for Norwood graduates.
